OU Basketball: Oklahoma G Otega Oweh Announces Transfer Destination
Otega Oweh has picked his landing spot — and it’s the bluest of college basketball’s blue bloods.
Oweh announced on social media Saturday that he’ll play next season at Kentucky.
Oweh played two seasons at Oklahoma, and averaged 11.4 points per game this past season.
He started the first 26 games of the year but came off the bench the last four regular season games before returning to the starting lineup in a March 13 loss to TCU in the Big 12 Tournament.
Oweh led the Sooners with 47 steals, raising his per-game average from 1.2 as a freshman to 1.5 as a sophomore.
He also averaged 3.0 rebounds in his two seasons in Norman, including 3.8 last season.
Most notably, Oweh raised his 3-point shooting percentage from .250 as a freshman to .377 as a sophomore.
Owen scored in double figures in 17 of the Sooners’ first 20 games last season, including a season-high 23 points against North Carolina on Dec. 20.
His offensive productivity plunged in February and March, however, as he reached double-figure points in just two of the final 12 games.
He’s one of four Sooners who left via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, along with guards Javian McCollum and Milos Uzan and forward John Hugley.
McCollum transferred to Georgia Tech, Uzan landed at Houston and Hugely will play at Xavier.