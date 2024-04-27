All Sooners

OU Basketball: Oklahoma G Otega Oweh Announces Transfer Destination

The Sooners' sophomore guard averaged 11.4 points per game for Porter Moser last season, but will play at one of college basketball's elite blue bloods next year.

John E. Hoover

Otega Oweh
Otega Oweh / William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Otega Oweh has picked his landing spot — and it’s the bluest of college basketball’s blue bloods.

Oweh announced on social media Saturday that he’ll play next season at Kentucky.

Oweh played two seasons at Oklahoma, and averaged 11.4 points per game this past season.

He started the first 26 games of the year but came off the bench the last four regular season games before returning to the starting lineup in a March 13 loss to TCU in the Big 12 Tournament.

Oweh led the Sooners with 47 steals, raising his per-game average from 1.2 as a freshman to 1.5 as a sophomore.

He also averaged 3.0 rebounds in his two seasons in Norman, including 3.8 last season.

Most notably, Oweh raised his 3-point shooting percentage from .250 as a freshman to .377 as a sophomore.

Owen scored in double figures in 17 of the Sooners’ first 20 games last season, including a season-high 23 points against North Carolina on Dec. 20.

His offensive productivity plunged in February and March, however, as he reached double-figure points in just two of the final 12 games. 

He’s one of four Sooners who left via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, along with guards Javian McCollum and Milos Uzan and forward John Hugley.

McCollum transferred to Georgia Tech, Uzan landed at Houston and Hugely will play at Xavier.

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover

JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.