OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Transfer Brycen Goodine
Former Fairfield University guard Brycen Goodine is headed to Norman, according to his post Monday on Instagram.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior transfer guard averaged 13.9 points per game for the Stags last year and was the eighth leading scorer in the MAAC overall, shooting an astounding 46.7 percent from the arch on a league-fifth-best 77 triples.
He was named the conference Sixth Man of the Year and was a Third Team All-MAAC pick after helping the Stags to a 24-13 record, MAAC runner-up finish and appearance in the College Basketball Invitational.
Goodine scored a career-high 40 points at Siena on Jan. 5 and averaged 20 points over the Stags' last six regular season games.
A native of New Bedford, MA, Goodine missed nearly all of the 2022-23 season after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in game No. 5. He transferred to Fairfield from Providence, where he played two seasons and saw limited action.
As a 247 composite 4-star prospect at St. Andrews School (RI), Goodine was ranked the top recruit in Massachusetts and the 15th-best shooting guard in the 2019 class. He signed initially to Syracuse and appeared in 23 games for the Orange his freshman year.