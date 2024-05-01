OU Baseball: Oklahoma Drops Midweek at Oral Roberts
By OU Media Relations
TULSA — No. 22 Oklahoma dropped a midweek contest to Oral Roberts, 3-1, Tuesday night in Tulsa.
A pitcher’s duel to start between Sooner starting LHP James Hitt and ORU starter RHP Joshua Caravalho led to three and a half scoreless innings to start the contest.
After Hitt surrendered just one hit through three, the Golden Eagles (17-26-1) broke through in the fourth with two runs on three hits. After consecutive singles to start the frame, an RBI single and sacrifice bunt put the first runs on the board.
The Sooners (26-17, 15-6 Big 12) went quietly again at the top of the fifth before ORU added one via RBI double in the home half to make it 3-0 after five.
Oklahoma pushed one run across at the top of the sixth. After consecutive singles from freshman Jason Walk and junior John Spikerman to start the inning, an RBI groundout from sophomore Easton Carmichael scored Walk for OU’s only run of the night.
A scoreless final three innings brought the final to 3-1, Oral Roberts. OU’s three hits tied its lowest total on the year with last Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Wichita State.
Hitt (L, 2-5) took the loss in an otherwise solid showing, going four innings and surrendering two runs on four hits with one walk and a pair of strikeouts. Grant Stevens (1.0 IP), Carter Campbell (1.2) and Dylan Crooks (1.1) saw action out of the pen with Stevens striking out one.
At the plate, Spikerman, Walk and senior Anthony Mackenzie recorded OU’s three hits on the night, while Carmichael brought in OU’s run. Senior Bryce Madron drew a pair of walks.
OU returns to Big 12 conference play this weekend, May 3-5, in Lubbock vs. Texas Tech (29-17, 12-12). The three-game series begins Friday with a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch. The series can be seen via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.