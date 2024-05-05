All Sooners

OU Baseball: Oklahoma Wins Again, Takes Series at Texas Tech

The Sooners won their fifth Big 12 series and stayed in first place with their 17th conference win of the season, its most since 2009.

Oklahoma took the series at Tech on Saturday. / OU Baseball via Twitter/X

LUBBOCK, TX — No. 22 Oklahoma took the series over Texas Tech with a 7-5 win Saturday afternoon in Lubbock. 

With the win, Oklahoma (28-17, 17-6) clinched its fifth conference series of the season and second straight series victory in Lubbock over Tech (30-19, 12-14).  

OU collected its 17th win in Big 12 play Saturday, matching the most wins in conference play since 2009. 

A complete team win powered OU to the series W, with the offense putting up seven runs on 11 hits, including two home runs. The pitching staff of starter Kyson Witherspoon and relievers Carter Campbell, Dylan Crooks and Malachi Witherspoon allowed a powerful Tech offense just five runs on seven hits, with all five runs coming in the final four innings.

OU jumped out to another early lead, scoring a pair at the top of the first. After a double from senior Bryce Madron, sophomore Easton Carmichael brought him in on an RBI single down the left line. Two batters later, senior Anthony Mackenzie singled in Carmichael for a two-run lead before the Red Raiders stepped to the plate. 

Witherspoon settled in and worked five scoreless innings to start, a day after junior Braden Davis and senior Will Carsten combined to shut out the Red Raiders for OU’s fourth shutout of the season. 

The Sooners provided plenty of insurance at the top of the fifth, scoring four runs on four hits. A leadoff home run from Madron, his team-leading 10th of the season, started the offensive explosion. After a Carmichael single, stolen base and HBP drawn by senior Michael Snyder, Mackenzie ripped his sixth home run of the season out to right on a three-run shot. 

Tech scored its first run of the series in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run after the Sooner arms had held the Red Raiders scoreless for 14 innings. 

Witherspoon exited in the seventh with a final line of: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 BB and 7 K. It was the righty’s fifth appearance on the year with seven-plus strikeouts. 

Campbell and Crooks combined to finish the seventh, allowing the Red Raiders to push a pair across on a two-run single. Crooks induced a groundout to get out of the jam, stranding a pair. 

The Sooners got one back at the top of the eighth again off the bat of Madron. After a HBP drawn by fellow senior Kendall Pettis and walk to junior John Spikerman, Madron dropped an RBI single into right field to score Pettis. A play at the plate ended the OU threat with runners on the corners, as Spikerman was ruled out at the plate after review on a double-steal attempt. 

Tech pulled within two in the bottom of the ninth on a two-run home run, but sophomore closer Malachi Witherspoon shook back with a strikeout looking to secure the OU win and series victory. 

Madron led OU at the plate with his seventh game of the season with three hits, going 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Mackenzie brought in four runs in a 2-for-5, one home run showing. Seven Sooners recorded a base hit in the game. 

OU, already having secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, is now in first place by two games in the conference standings heading into Sunday. 

The teams meet for the series finale at 2 p.m. Sunday.

