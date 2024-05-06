All Sooners

Former Oklahoma DE Announces His New Destination

Reggie Grimes, a two-year starter in Norman, left via the transfer portal and has returned to his home state.

John E. Hoover

Reggie Grimes (14)
Reggie Grimes (14) / NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

Reggie Grimes is going home.

A two-year starting defensive end at Oklahoma in 2021 and 2022, Grimes announced on Twitter late Sunday night that he has committed to finish his career at the University of Memphis. 

Grimes hails from the Nashville suburb of Antioch, TN, in the central part of Tennessee, where he starred at Ravenwood High School.

The 6-foot-4, 278-pound Grimes played in eight games as true freshman in 2020, then broke into the starting lineup as a sophomore, starting five of the Sooners’ 13 games and making 18 total tackles. In 2022 he became a regular starter, with 10 starts in 13 games, and contributed 18 tackles. Grimes lost his starting job in 2023, however, and played in just four games due to injury. He took a redshirt last year and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In his OU career, the former 4-star recruit played in 38 games, made 15 starts, totaled 43 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 quarterback sacks.

He was an Under Armour All-American and was rated by ESPN as the nation’s No. 3 outside linebacker, while Rivals rated him as the No. 7 weak side defensive end in the nation.

Grimes was a two-time All-Big 12 Academic Team selection. 

It's the second straight year an Oklahoma defensive lineman has transferred to Memphis. Last year, defensive tackle Josh Ellison left OU for the Tigers and made 30 tackles for the Tigers in 2023.

