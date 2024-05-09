Oklahoma DL Transfer Flips to Texas

BREAKING: Former Louisville DL Jermayne Lole has Flipped his Transfer Commitment from Oklahoma to Texas, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 310 DL totaled 141 Tackles, 12.5 Sacks, and 25 TFL through 39 Career Games (4 seasons)



“I was on the wrong side of the Red River, #hookem 🤘🏽”… pic.twitter.com/V6c68IgfnJ