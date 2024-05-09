Softball Live Blog: Oklahoma Starts 2024 Big 12 Tournament With Matchup Against Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations as the No. 4-ranked kick off their stint at the 2024 Big 12 Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at Devon Park, formerly known as Hall of Fame Stadium. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman's updates throughout this afternoon's contest.
4:02 p.m.
Monticelli had no issues closing out the win, and the Sooners are through to tomorrow's semifinal. Oklahoma will take on BYU at 5 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
3:53 p.m.
The fourth inning marked the first time today OU didn't plate a runner. Sooners just have to protect the 10-1 lead to end this one in five innings.
3:44 p.m.
Nothing going for Kansas there, a fine inning of work from Monticelli. Sooners taking a 10-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth, Gasso's last chance to empty the bench before taking on BYU tomorrow.
3:32 p.m.
Paytn Monticelli in for Maxwell to start the fourth inning.
3:18 p.m.
The run-rule is officially on.
Ella Parker doubles to the wall to bring a pair home and give OU a nine-run advantage.
3:09 p.m.
Maxwell had some traffic again in the third, but kept the Jayhawks off the board. Paytn Monticelli went to the bullpen at one point, but my guess would be that you see Maxwell again in the fourth and then Keeney to close in the fifth if the offense can scratch one more run across.
2:54 p.m.
Everything is going OU's way. Brito stole home on a wild pitch, narrowly beating the tag, to put OU up 8-1 in the second.
2:50 p.m.
The great ones never slump for long. Tiare Jennings was 2-for-her-last-26 before she homered in Bedlam. Today she has a fortunate single off the pitcher and then she's smoked a ball through the infield. A great sign for Oklahoma's offense headed into the postseason.
Ella Parker then scored after Brito tried a suicide squeeze and Kansas' catcher dropped the ball. Everything is coming up Sooners.
2:44 p.m.
Cydney Sanders crushed a ball, but came a few feet short of a home run as it died on the warning track.
Jayda Coleman did one better. She belts a one-out bomb to put the Sooners on top 6-1 in Oklahoma City.
Offense certainly looks confident. Carrying the momentum from Sunday's win nicely.
2:36 p.m.
Rylie Boone beat out a throw for an infield single, then an odd play broke out. She went to steal second, but gave herself up and lured Kansas into a rundown so Hansen could steal home. Run counted, inning over and the Sooners are up 5-1.
2:34 p.m.
Pickering grounded out, but an aggressive at-bat from Kinzie Hansen put OU up 4-1. She clubbed the second pitch she saw, doubling to the wall and easily scoring Brito from second. Feels like the Sooners haven't attacked pitchers early with any consistency since winning the first game against Texas.
2:30 p.m.
Alynah Torres brought Tiare Jennings home with a sacrifice fly to make things 3-1, though she got a little lucky. Kansas right fielder Aynslee Linduff pulled up and fired the ball behind Jennings back to third base instead of throwing home, allowing the OU shortstop to score easily. Just one out for Kasidi Pickering.
2:27 p.m.
Well, that certainly felt like Oklahoma softball.
Just as the Sooners did in Game 1 of Bedlam, they got a pair of walks and a single to load the bases. Alyssa Brito stepped in and skipped a double off the chalk down the right field line and scored a pair. OU on top 2-1 with no outs, though this play will be reviewed. Certainly looked fair.
2:15 p.m.
Kelly Maxwell gets out of the jam with just the single run allowed.
Next up, Oklahoma's offense. Coleman-Parker-Jennings leading it off for OU. Need to see that group look relaxed at the plate instead of hoping to walk like the first two Bedlam contests.
2:08 p.m.
The wild happenings at the Big 12 Tournament continue.
Three batters into the game, Kansas is up 1-0 on Oklahoma. Kelly Maxwell has allowed a trio of singles.
1:47 p.m.
Getting ready to go here in Oklahoma City. Things were a bit delayed by BYU's upset of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Kenny Gajewski's crew clearly not able to handle the Bedlam success. The winner of OU and KU will meet BYU tomorrow at 5 p.m.
Patty Gasso went with Kelly Maxwell to start today against the Jayhawks. Alynah Torres will play second base.