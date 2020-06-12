Pokes Report
Cowboy Basketball Working on Bringing Players In

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- While there have been a few members of the Oklahoma State football program who have tested positive for the coronavirus, getting the entire roster and coaching staff back in the West End Zone two weeks ahead of the voluntary start back date has proven beneficial.

It's allowed the medical staff to quarantine anyone who's tested positive for the mandatory two weeks, while still getting them back on time for the start of summer workouts.

Pokes Report learned Thursday that the basketball program is planning a similar return.

According to a source inside the program, Mike Boynton and Co. are working on bringing in the current roster and new signees roughly two weeks prior to the July 15 start back date for voluntary workouts.

While there's no hard date set as of yet, they're planning on bringing the players in either the last week of June, or the first week of July following the Fourth weekend.

This would give the staff plenty of time to deal with any possible positive COVID-19 tests and allow them to quarantine the players for two weeks ahead of summer workouts.

Related: The athletic department is currently working on the appeals process 

However, there are two current members of the roster that have been in Stillwater on campus as part of a injury rehab group: Chris Harris and Keylan Boone.

Harris is still working to return from an ACL tear at the start of Big 12 play this past season and Boone had a procedure following the season.

This also gives the coaching staff and idea who wants to stay on the roster should a player decide not to come back early.

On a positive note though, grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr., incoming freshman Donovan Williams and current point guard Isaac Likekele have announced they're still committed to playing for Boynton and Co. during the upcoming season despite the postseason ban.

While there's still a lot of time before the start of the 2020-21 season for guys to make a decision, or to change a decision to stay or leave, it's certainly a positive start for players to have already announced their loyalty.

