Oklahoma State Lands 2020 JUCO Center

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has added some more depth in the paint. It was a late announcement, but Mike Boynton and Co. have added center Bernard Kouma to the 2020 class.

Kouma took to Instagram Monday night to make the announcement.

"110% committed. First I want to Thank God. I want to thank my family for the support during my journey. I want to thank the entire New York Lightening and Our Saviour Lutheran program, coaches, and staff for believing in me and pushing me to the best version of myself. I want to thank Anicet Kessely and Team Skywalker. I want to thank South Plains College for the amazing one year #JUCOPRODUCT. Illini National still love man. I want to thank coach's Orlando Antigua and Brad Underwood is all love. With all that being said I', proud to announce I will continue mu basketball and education career at Oklahoma State University #GoPokes"

According to Rivals, Kouma also signed with the Pokes. Additionally, with the departures of Anei and Roessink and the signing of Ole Miss transfer Bryce Williams, the signing of Kouma brings OSU's scholarship count back up to 13.

Kouma is a 6-10, 240-pound center who's had a few stops along the way. Originally out of Chad, Africa, Kouma played his high school ball in the Bronx, NY and had originally committed and signed with Brad Underwood at Illinois in the 2019 class. However, Kouma decided to go the JUCO route and played for South Plains College in Levelland, TX.

After his one season at SPC, Kouma will have three years of eligibility remaining.

While at South Plains College, Kouman played in 29 games this past year and averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

There's no doubt he's going to have to work on his craft once he gets to Stillwater, but his size is a major plus. With the departure of both Hidde Roessink and Yor Anei to the transfer portal this past month, a 6-10, 240-pound center is exactly what Boynton and Co. need.

Also, we saw the success Anei has had the past two seasons under assistant coach John Cooper.

Now, obviously his weight is going to fluctuate once he gets into the weight program, but that's to be expected with any player that signs.