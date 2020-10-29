Cowboy Basketball Picked Seventh In Preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – The Big 12 Conference released the 2020-21 Men's Basketball Preseason Poll, and the league's coaches tabbed Oklahoma State to finish seventh in the conference standings.

The Cowboys are armed with a top-5 recruiting class that features the CBS Sports National Preseason Freshman of the Year, , as well as returning All-Big 12 guard . OSU's top-25 recruiting class from 2019-20 returns to GIA as well, and includes sophomores Kalib and Kelyan Boone, Chris Harris and Avery Anderson.

Since Boynton arrived in Stillwater in 2016-17, the Cowboys have out-performed their preseason poll position in three of the four years. Boynton is entering his fourth season as the head coach at OSU, and his average preseason poll position is 8.3.

For the first time in Big 12 history, Baylor was picked to finish at the top of the table, just ahead of Kansas. Baylor's outright second place finish last season was its highest in program history. The team was ranked in the top five of both national polls when the season concluded early due to COVID-19 while Kansas was rated first in both polls.

This marks the first time the Jayhawks were not been picked to win the regular season title in the preseason poll since 2011-12.

Oklahoma State is slated to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25.



Team (First-place votes) – Points

1. Baylor (7) – 79

2. Kansas (3) – 73

3. West Virginia – 61

4. Texas – 58

5. Texas Tech – 53

6. Oklahoma – 39

7. Oklahoma State – 35

8. Iowa State – 19

9. TCU – 18

10. Kansas State – 15