SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cowboy Basketball Picked Seventh In Preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll

ZachLancaster

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – The Big 12 Conference released the 2020-21 Men's Basketball Preseason Poll, and the league's coaches tabbed Oklahoma State to finish seventh in the conference standings.

The Cowboys are armed with a top-5 recruiting class that features the CBS Sports National Preseason Freshman of the Year, , as well as returning All-Big 12 guard . OSU's top-25 recruiting class from 2019-20 returns to GIA as well, and includes sophomores Kalib and Kelyan Boone, Chris Harris and Avery Anderson.

Since Boynton arrived in Stillwater in 2016-17, the Cowboys have out-performed their preseason poll position in three of the four years. Boynton is entering his fourth season as the head coach at OSU, and his average preseason poll position is 8.3.

For the first time in Big 12 history, Baylor was picked to finish at the top of the table, just ahead of Kansas. Baylor's outright second place finish last season was its highest in program history. The team was ranked in the top five of both national polls when the season concluded early due to COVID-19 while Kansas was rated first in both polls.

This marks the first time the Jayhawks were not been picked to win the regular season title in the preseason poll since 2011-12.

Oklahoma State is slated to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25.


Team (First-place votes) – Points
1. Baylor (7) – 79
2. Kansas (3) – 73
3. West Virginia – 61
4. Texas – 58
5. Texas Tech – 53
6. Oklahoma – 39
7. Oklahoma State – 35
8. Iowa State – 19
9. TCU – 18
10. Kansas State – 15

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

OMG this is like a crap helmet placed on the heads of all those pundits picking Cade the next coming of Alan Iverson. LOL..... it's comical. (taken in totality)

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Cowboys Land Elite Oklahoma Running Back CJ Brown

2022 Beggs running back CJ Brown commits to Oklahoma State Cowboys

Marshall Levenson

by

High Def Poke

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy Set to Face Former OC Mike Yurcich and a Rivalry Renewed

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and defensive coordinator JIm Knowles will meet up with former OSU and now Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Murrell Says "Definitely Interested" in Oklahoma State after Offer

Oklahoma State football has made a rare excursion to Alabama to offer talented runnung back DeShun Murrell.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Nationally-Ranked Cowgirls Close Out Home Season with Another Overtime Win

Oklahoma State's Olyvia Dowell scores a "golden goal" to beat Texas Tech in overtime in a Big 12 soccer match.

Robert Allen

How Close is the Oklahoma State Offense to Being High-Powered Again?

The Oklahoma State defense has been playing lights out all season long. How close is the Cowboy offense to being high-powered again?

ZachLancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

How to Watch: Oklahoma State's Halloween Showdown Against Texas

Here's all the details you need to know to follow all the action of Oklahoma State's Halloween showdown against Texas.

ZachLancaster

Happy Halloween Match-Ups for Pokes-Horns and Scary Big 12 Predictions

Oklahoma State and Texas play a Big 12 game on Halloween with key match-ups and predictions.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: Official Game Thread

Here's the official game thread for No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys' Big 12 showdown with the No. 17 ranked Iowa State Cyclones.

ZachLancaster

by

CanadianCowboy

Offensive Line is a Variable for Cowboys Offense, but Progress is Being Made including Springfield

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talks offensive line and development of the offense and Jake Springfield.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

BREAKING: Cowboys Land Commitment From Versatile Texas Linebacker Nick Martin

Oklahoma State has landed a pledge from 2021 Pleasant Grove linebacker Nick Martin, a versatile and high energy prospect

Marshall Levenson