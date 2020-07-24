Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Boynton and Co. Offer 2021 Bronx Guard Malachi Smith

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The search to land the first commitment of the 2021 class continues for Mike Boynton and Co. Now, the search has gone back to New York City as Boynton and Co. have offered 2021 guard Malachi Smith.

Smith took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement.

Smith, a combo guard out of St. Raymond for Boys in the Bronx, checks in at 6-0, 165-pounds and joins Khalil Brantley as the second guard offer out of New York City in the 2021 class.

Through this point in his recruiting cycle, Smith has received offers from Dayton, Georgetown, UMass, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Washington State among others. Interestingly enough, Malachi's older brother, Scoochie Smith, was a star at Dayton where he averaged 13.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game in his final season with the Flyers.

If you watch Malachi's highlight reel, you'll see that he's very effective in attacking the rim. However, he also has a solid outside game as well, making him a very effective scorer.

The offer to Smith is an interesting one. Not in the way that Boynton and Co. are stretching in offering Smith, but in the way that it could be one of the final 2021 offers. Oklahoma State has less than 35 offers out in the 2021 class and I don't believe it's going to get much higher.

The scholarship count on campus is currently full at 13. Depending on how the upcoming season goes, Boynton and Co. will be looking to replace Cade Cunningham as he's projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. There will be two more spots as senior Bryce Williams and grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. will be graduating. Also, there's a chance Isaac Likekele could be headed to the NBA after this season. So, there will be at least three scholarship spots needing to be replaced and going off the players lost, it'll be mainly guards brought in.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuba Hubbard's Twitter Account No Longer Up After He Calls for District Attorney to Resign

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard now wants Oklahoma County DA to resign

Robert Allen

by

Cowboypatriot

Oklahoma State the Only Big 12 Program with Two Players on 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List

Oklahoma State is the only Big 12 program with two players on the 2020 Maxwell Award watch list: Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.

Zach Lancaster

A Look Inside One Of Oklahoma State's 2022 Running Back Targets Jadarian Price

Denison running back and 2022 Oklahoma State target Jadarian Price taking his time with his recruitment process

Marshall Levenson

Hubbard Named to Preseason Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Another day, another preseason watch list addition for Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard as he was named to the preseason Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday

Zach Lancaster

by

Michael27

Texas Football Recruiting Editor Talks Cowboys Lone Star State Commits

Texas Football recruiting editor Greg Powers talks Oklahoma State commitments in Texas

Robert Allen

Day Two for Oklahoma State Walk Thrus and Pokes Use a Different Routine, Meanwhile Important NCAA Vote Friday

Oklahoma State football was back on the field on Thursday and the NCAA Board of Governors have a big vote on Friday.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Offer Rising 2023 Star

Oklahoma State has extended an offer to rising 2023 star MJ Thomas out of Calvert, TX.

Zach Lancaster

Miller is a Target at Running Backs in 2022 and Cowboys Could Take One or Two

Tyler Lee running back Jamarion Miller is a strong prospect in the class of 2022

Robert Allen

Cowboys Hit the Turf for Walk Thrus while Still Battling Positive Tests - Will There Be A Season?

Oklahoma State was back on the field with a football, coaches, and players for the first time since March 12.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Makes the Cut for Four-Star Florida Forward

Oklahoma State is among the eight schools to make the cut to land four-star Florida forward Michael James

Zach Lancaster