Boynton and Co. Offer 2021 Bronx Guard Malachi Smith

STILLWATER -- The search to land the first commitment of the 2021 class continues for Mike Boynton and Co. Now, the search has gone back to New York City as Boynton and Co. have offered 2021 guard Malachi Smith.

Smith took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement.

Smith, a combo guard out of St. Raymond for Boys in the Bronx, checks in at 6-0, 165-pounds and joins Khalil Brantley as the second guard offer out of New York City in the 2021 class.

Through this point in his recruiting cycle, Smith has received offers from Dayton, Georgetown, UMass, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Washington State among others. Interestingly enough, Malachi's older brother, Scoochie Smith, was a star at Dayton where he averaged 13.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game in his final season with the Flyers.

If you watch Malachi's highlight reel, you'll see that he's very effective in attacking the rim. However, he also has a solid outside game as well, making him a very effective scorer.

The offer to Smith is an interesting one. Not in the way that Boynton and Co. are stretching in offering Smith, but in the way that it could be one of the final 2021 offers. Oklahoma State has less than 35 offers out in the 2021 class and I don't believe it's going to get much higher.

The scholarship count on campus is currently full at 13. Depending on how the upcoming season goes, Boynton and Co. will be looking to replace Cade Cunningham as he's projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. There will be two more spots as senior Bryce Williams and grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. will be graduating. Also, there's a chance Isaac Likekele could be headed to the NBA after this season. So, there will be at least three scholarship spots needing to be replaced and going off the players lost, it'll be mainly guards brought in.