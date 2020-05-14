Oklahoma State Offers 2021 Waxahachie Guard

STILLWATER -- It's safe to say that Mike Boynton has a knack for offering, and landing, some high-profile recruits. Just look at his last two class that have been within the top-25, including this year's being ranked in the top 10 with the No. 1 overall prospect in Cade Cunningham.

But it's also safe to say that he also loves the under-the-radar talent and can help them become stars, i.e. Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei.

Well, you can add another name the under-the-radar offer list as Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to CJ Noland in the 2021 class.

Along with Oklahoma State, Noland has received offers from Kansas State, Colorado State, Houston, Oral Roberts, Tulsa and UTSA among others.

Noland is a 6-3, 215-pound shooting guard out of Waxahachie (TX) High School and currently doesn't have a ranking according to 247Sports. Rivals, however, has him listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 139 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Waxahachie finished the 2019-20 season with a 27-7 overall record, 11-3 in district play, with the season ending in the third round of the UIL 6A state tournament with a 79-58 loss to Richardson.

As it stands right now, there will be two open scholarships at the end of next season with Cade Cunningham headed to the NBA and grad transfer Ferron Flavors graduating. Obviously, other things can happen with transfers and early trips to the NBA such as the a possibility with point guard Isaac Likekele.