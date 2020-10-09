Boynton and Co. Offer Rising 2022 Georgia Gaurd

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. have made their way back to The Peach State and have extended an offer to rising 2022 star Samuel Moss.

According to his Twitter account, Oklahoma State and Boston College are his only two offers at the moment.

Moss is a 6-3 guard out of Sharpsburg, GA and is currently in his junior season with East Coweta, not to be confused with Tom Dirato's old stomping grounds Southeast of Tulsa.

Moss had a great sophomore season with the Indians as he was third in scoring with 18.2 points a game in 28 games. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists per game.

Moss currently isn't listed by the main recruiting services of ESPN, Rivals or 247Sports, but it just go to prove that Mike Boynton knows how to find some of the best players in the country, regardless of rankings.

Watch: Samuel Moss' Hudl highlights

Moss also had a great summer as he had a dominate performance at the LakePoint Showcase in mid-August where he dropped 41-points in a game.

Oklahoma State is looking to add the first piece to its 2021 class as they're fixing to officially begin practice next week. As we've learned from both Boynton and assistant Erik Pastrana, recruiting the 2021 class hasn't been as difficult because of the pandemic as the coaching staff has seen all the recruits in person several times over the past year or so. But when it comes to the 2022 class and beyond, things start to get a little trickier as coaches aren't allowed to visit prospects and vice versa.