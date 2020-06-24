Pokes Report
Mike Boynton's Use of Twitter Should Be Applauded

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Whether you're an Oklahoma State fan or not, I don't think there's too many people out there that agree with the NCAA's punishments handed down to the Cowboys.

On June 5, the NCAA announced a postseason ban for the upcoming 2020-21 season, a loss of three scholarships over the next three seasons and three years of probation among other things.

One of the most recognizable voices in all of sport, and easily one of the most enjoyable commentators as well, Dick Vitale posted a video to social media in defense of the Cowboys and called for the NCAA to eliminate the upcoming postseason ban.

It came a little more than 24 hours after Cade Cunningham announced he's sticking with his commitment to Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co.

Vitale took to Twitter a little bit later to say, "I am hoping that @OSUMBB wins their appeal & that the @NCAA allows the team to play in @marchmadness  Why punish an innocent coach @thacoachmike & kids that had zero to do with past violations ? Pls I am hoping COMMON SENSE is used !"

This is where things start to get fun. John Feinstein, two-time New York Times best-selling author A Season on the Brink and A Good Walk Spoiled, responded to Vitale's tweet.

If you click the tweet, you can read the entire thread, but it goes back and forth between Feinstein and Oklahoma State fans. OSU fans make a very great point of Mike Boynton and Co. didn't cheat and had no on-the-court advantage, to which Feinstein would respond that he's not talking about the Oklahoma State punishment (he was), but rather Vitale making the same point of the NCAA lessening the punishment of every program.

Boynton then swoops in and absolutely owns Feinstein in the nicest way possible.

The two did talk on the phone at some point on Wednesday and according to Boynton, they had a great talk.

"Had an opportunity to talk on the phone with @JFeinsteinBooks. Got a chance to listen, and to offer some perspective on today's hot topics. We didn't agree on everything (and that's ok), but it was a respectful and productive conversation.

If you haven't yet, I'd highly recommend clicking on Vitale's tweet and reading through all the comments.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
NorthDFWPoke
NorthDFWPoke

One if the few times I have seen anyone win twitter. Really proud of how the OSU fans stay to the point and did not start calling names.

Maybe same group can work on Thamel.

