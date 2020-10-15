SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

No New Updates for Cowboy Basketball's NCAA Appeals Process

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – It’s been a little over four months now since the NCAA handed down the penalties in regards to the Lamont Evans investigation. Shortly after the penalties were passed down, Oklahoma State announced they would be formally going through an appeals process to try and get the severity lowered.

Prior to the first official practice of the 2020-21 season, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton gave an update to the appeals process.

"No, not at this point,” Boynton said of if he had new information on the NCAA appeals process. “It's not moving as fast as I think people thought it was and I think thought it would initially, I don't know if we have anymore clarity on the finality of it at this point. As soon as we know more information, we'll pass it along."

Cade Cunningham, who was also made available to the media before the start of practice, was asked if he or his teammates ever think about the sanctions.

"Honestly, I never think about it until I get asked about it," said Cunningham. "It's never in my thought process. Basketball is something that I've always done and always been a passion for me. So when I go out there, everybody's just working out like we're playing for a national championship. We never think about it. We still feel like we're competing for a national championship. Even if we aren't, whatever. We're just having fun and competing really."

Evans, who was fired in the fall of 2017 when the FBI investigation was first announced, accepted between $18,150 and $22,000 in bribes to direct players to sign with certain financial advisors.

Following a near-four-year investigation, the NCAA's Committee on Infractions handed down these punishments on June 5, 2020.

  • Three years of probation.
  • A 2020-21 postseason ban for the men’s basketball team.
  • A $10,000 fine plus 1% of the men’s basketball program budget (self-imposed by the university).
  • A reduction of men’s basketball scholarships by a total of three during the 2020-21 through 2022-23 academic years.
  • A reduction of men’s basketball official visits to 25 during the 2018-19/2019-20 rolling two-year period and to 18 during the 2019-20/2020-21 rolling two-year period (self-imposed by the university).
  • A prohibition of men’s basketball unofficial visits for two weeks during the fall of 2020 and two weeks during the fall of 2021 (self-imposed by the university). The university also must prohibit unofficial visits for three additional weeks during the fall of 2020, 2021 and/or 2022.
  • A prohibition of men’s basketball telephone recruiting for a one-week period during the 2020-21 academic year (self-imposed by the university). The university also must prohibit telephone recruiting for six additional weeks during the probation period.
  • A reduction in the number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 12 during the 2019-20 academic year (self-imposed by the university). The university also must reduce the number of recruiting person days by five during the 2020-21 academic year.
  • A 10-year show-cause order for the former associate head coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.
  • A prohibition of the men’s basketball staff from participating in off-campus evaluations for three consecutive days during the summer evaluation periods in 2020 (self-imposed by the university).

The postseason ban also includes the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, but Pokes Report learned over the summer that Oklahoma State will seek a legal course of action should the appeals process not go their way and they will be playing a full-slate of games, including postseason play in the upcoming season.

Oklahoma State is set to kickoff the 2020-21 season in the 2020 Golden Window tournament, a multi-team tournament in Lincoln, NE scheduled to take place Nov. 25-28.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Football Recruiting: Expectations vs. Reality

Oklahoma State Football Recruiting: Expectations vs. Reality based on statistics and analysis from The Athletic

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble

Cowboy Football Notebook: Players Are Handling the Unexpected Off Week Well, Plus a Spencer Sanders Update

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy discussed with the media on Thursday how his team is handling the unexpected open week following the postponement of the Baylor game. Plus, he gave an update on Spencer Sanders' injury status.

Zach Lancaster

Jordan Brailford Signed With Minnesota Vikings and Added to Active Roster

Former Oklahoma State standout defensive end Jordan Brailford has been signed by the Minnesota Vikings and added to the active roster ahead of the Vikings' game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Flavors Can Shoot the Three, but also Says He Can Defend

New Oklahoma State graduate transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. says he has improved on defense.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

For No. 7 Cowboys, How is that Baylor Game Looking?

Oklahoma State football is hoping to play Baylor but the Bears have COVID-19 issues

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State Chosen to Host NCAA Championship Events

NCAA has chosen Oklahoma State to host several championship events

Pokes Report Staff

by

Kansas cowboy

Woodard Doing A Good Job Representing 2018 O-Line Recruiting Class

Oklahoma State's Hunter Woodard has been the player that stepped up out of the 2018 offensive line signees.

Robert Allen

Wednesday Marked the First Practice of the Cade Cunningham Era in Stillwater

The first practice of the 2020-21 season for Oklahoma State is in the books and the Cade Cunningham era in Stillwater is official underway. There were plenty of takeaways from today's practice.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Football Identity Change? Could Be

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy talks defense and his top players on defense.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Oklahoma State Will Stick to Routine and Big 12 Says Cowboys and Bears will Play Dec. 12

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy on sticking with routine and Big 12 on the Oklahoma State-Baylor makeup game.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy