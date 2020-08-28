SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Transfer Bryce Williams Receives NCAA Waiver for 2020-21 Season

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State transfer guard Bryce Williams can officially play in the 2020-21 season.

Oklahoma State basketball announced on Twitter the Ole Miss transfer has officially received an NCAA waiver and is eligible for the upcoming season.

Williams, a senior shooting guard, transferred to Oklahoma State back in June and is set to make an immediate impact on the stat sheet.

Checking in at 6-2, 180-pounds, Williams spent one season at Ole Miss after transferring from Daytona State where he was electric from beyond the 3-point line.

In his two seasons with Daytona State, Williams played in 31 games and averaged 15.3 points per game while shooting 53% from the field and nearly 45% from beyond the 3-point line. During his freshman season, Williams played for Oklahoma State assistant coach Erik Pastrana before he was hired by Mike Boynton.

In fact, the Cowboys tried to land Williams following his sophomore season, but he ended up at Ole Miss.

In his lone season with Ole Miss, Williams averaged just 3.1 points in just 13.3 minutes per game, but he shot 40.3% (25 of 62) from the field and 44.0% (11 of 25) from beyond the 3-point line.

Most of Williams' time on floor for Ole Miss was off the bench and according to someone close to the situation, Ole Miss just wasn't a great fit for Williams.

Not only does Williams add great depth at shooting guard and a hot hand, but he adds something the Cowboys needed this season and that's experience.

Mike Boynton and Co. returned zero seniors, but added two senior transfer, Williams and Ferron Flavors Jr. from Cal Baptist.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Cancels Friday's Scrimmage in Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State has canceled its scheduled scrimmage taking place in Boone Pickens Stadium Friday afternoon in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: Texas Tech

A potential quarterback battle and battling the coronavirus headlines the Texas Tech preseason as Matt Wells prepares his team for the start of the 2020 season.

Zach Lancaster

Recruiting: Oklahoma has the Top-Rated Wide Receiver in the 2022 Class in Shettron

Oklahoma has the No. 1 receiver in the 2022 class in Edmond Santa Fe's Talyn Shettron according to ESPN. Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are three schools who are in the mix to land the talented receiver.

Robert Allen

Depth and Reps Were Key in Christian Holmes Choosing Oklahoma State

Missouri transfer corner Christian Holmes explains why he chose Oklahoma State as a landing spot.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

An Update On The Class Of 2021 Recruiting; New Offers and Walk On Commitment

An update of the Oklahoma State 2021 recruiting class, new offers, commitment

Marshall Levenson

Sanders Ready For Takeoff?

Oklahoma State sophomore Spencer Sanders is entering his second year as the starting quarterback and has a chance of leading the Cowboys to a very successful 2020 season.

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: Iowa State

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has done well with his program preparing for a season during a pandemic.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Practice Report: Pokes Back to Scrimmaging and Ford is Fabulous

Oklahoma State has Trace Ford on defense that is really playing well in preseason.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Could LSU's NCAA Woes Help Oklahoma State's Eligibility Appeal

LSU head coach Will Wade is being hammered by the NCAA saying he "arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men's basketball prospective student-athletes. Could this help Oklahoma State's chances with their eligibility case?

Zach Lancaster

by

High Def Poke

Practice Report: Can Cowboy Backs Role for 2020, Blockers, Catchers, Versatility

Logan Carter discusses the role of the cowboy backs for Oklahoma State football.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble