Transfer Bryce Williams Receives NCAA Waiver for 2020-21 Season

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State transfer guard Bryce Williams can officially play in the 2020-21 season.

Oklahoma State basketball announced on Twitter the Ole Miss transfer has officially received an NCAA waiver and is eligible for the upcoming season.

Williams, a senior shooting guard, transferred to Oklahoma State back in June and is set to make an immediate impact on the stat sheet.

Checking in at 6-2, 180-pounds, Williams spent one season at Ole Miss after transferring from Daytona State where he was electric from beyond the 3-point line.

In his two seasons with Daytona State, Williams played in 31 games and averaged 15.3 points per game while shooting 53% from the field and nearly 45% from beyond the 3-point line. During his freshman season, Williams played for Oklahoma State assistant coach Erik Pastrana before he was hired by Mike Boynton.

In fact, the Cowboys tried to land Williams following his sophomore season, but he ended up at Ole Miss.

In his lone season with Ole Miss, Williams averaged just 3.1 points in just 13.3 minutes per game, but he shot 40.3% (25 of 62) from the field and 44.0% (11 of 25) from beyond the 3-point line.

Most of Williams' time on floor for Ole Miss was off the bench and according to someone close to the situation, Ole Miss just wasn't a great fit for Williams.

Not only does Williams add great depth at shooting guard and a hot hand, but he adds something the Cowboys needed this season and that's experience.

Mike Boynton and Co. returned zero seniors, but added two senior transfer, Williams and Ferron Flavors Jr. from Cal Baptist.