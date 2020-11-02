Cunningham Named To Cousy Award Watch List

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Preseason National Newcomer of the Year and Oklahoma State standout Cade Cunningham was selected as one of 20 watch list members for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to college basketball's top point guard by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

This is just the latest accolade for Cunningham, who was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, a Preseason First-Team All-American and the National Newcomer of the Year by CBS Sports and Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook. College basketball expert Andy Katz ranked him No. 3 on the list of the preseason national player of the year candidates.

Cunningham arrived at OSU with the 2020 Naismith High School Player of the Year Trophy, as well as national high school player of the year honors from MaxPreps and Mr. Basketball USA. He was also named the nation's top recruit by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, USA Today, MaxPreps and Ball Is Life.

Cunningham would be the first OSU player to win the Cousy Award, although former Cowboy All-Americans Jawun Evans (2017 watch list) and Marcus Smart (2013 finalist, 2014 watch list) were on the radar.

Now in its 18th year, the award is named for the 1971 Naismith Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard who won the 1947 NCAA Championship and was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. Cousy's success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion and the 1957 NBA Most Valuable Player.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. The list will be narrowed to 10 in mid-February, and in March five finalists will be selected and presented to Cousy and the selection committee. The winner will be presented on April 9, 2021.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in each of the three rounds. Fan voting begins on Friday, Nov. 6. For more information on the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com.



Previous winners of the Cousy Award include Payton Pritchard, Oregon (2020), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph's (2004).



Cunningham and his Oklahoma State teammates will tip off the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25.



2021 Bob Cousy Point Award Candidates (listed alphabetically by school)

Remy Martin, Arizona State

Jared Butler, Baylor

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

Javonte Smart, LSU

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Colbey Ross, Pepperdine

Daron Russell, Rhode Island

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Geordano Baker, Rutgers

Bryce Aiken, Seton Hall

Matt Coleman III, Texas

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Kihei Clark, Virginia

D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin