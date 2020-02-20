Cunningham Tabbed Naismith High School Player of the Year Finalist

STILLWATER -- The excitement surrounding five-star signee Cade Cunningham seems to grow by the day and Thursday's no different. Cunningham, who signed with Oklahoma State back in November was tabbed as one of the five finalists for the 2020 Naismith High School Player of the Year award.

The other four players named were Brandon Boston Jr. (Sierra Canyon), Jalen Green (Prolific Prep), Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian School) and Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy).

Past winners include R.J. Barrett, Michael Porter Jr., Lonzo Ball, Ben Simmons, Andrew Wiggins, Kevin Love, Lebron James and Kobe Bryant among others.

Cunningham, a 6-7, 215-pound guard is the consensus No. 1 high school player in the country as he's helped Montverde Academy to an undefeated 25-0 record on the season. He also headlined the 2020 McDonald's All-America roster and is the projected No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cunningham is easily one of the most versatile players in the country as he's not just one of the top scores in the country, but also creates players for others on offense and is a great defender on the other end of the court.

He's joined by national top-100 player, guard Rondel Walker out of Putnam City West and power forward Montrel Pena out of Arlington (TX) Martin, who's considered a top-20 player in the state of Texas.

There's still three spots to fill in the spring signing period of the 2020 class, so expect Mike Boynton and Co. to make some noise as we inch closer and closer to April 15.