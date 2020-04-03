Cade Cunningham Tabbed Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American

STILLWATER -- The accolades keep rolling in for the No. 1 player in the 2020 class. Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham was named a Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American Friday morning.

Cunningham joins Jalen Green (POY), Sharife Cooper, Scottie Barnes and Greg Brown for the inaugural class of the Sports Illustrated First-Team All-America team.

“It's really an honor to be considered for the first team and I'm extremely thankful for being picked," Cunningham told Sports Illustrated. "This selection is going to give me more motivation to work even harder to prove Sports Illustrated's right about me.”

Watch Cade Cunningham's season highlights

Cunningham, a 6-6, 215-pound combo guard out of Arlington, TX, played for Montverde Academy in Florida and was absolutely electric. His play throughout his senior season elevated him to the No. 1 consensus player in the 2020 class despite playing in roughly half of each game.

He averaged 14 points a game, while bringing in five rebounds and dishing out an impressive five assists per game. Cunningham also shot 47% from the 3-point line, a stat that Mike Boynton and Co. are eager to get in Stillwater.

Cunningham committed and signed to Oklahoma State in November of 2019, becoming the second-highest commit in the modern recruiting era at Oklahoma State and the highest in the Mike Boynton era.

Cunningham, along with Rondel Walker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Montreal Pena and Ferron Flavors, make up the No. 10 ranked 2020 recruiting class in the country and the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big 12.

The addition of this recruiting class to the current roster led by Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei is going make for a fun 2020 season. It's a young team that's going to have an exciting sophomore class that developed well as the season went along as they played quite a bit of minutes during the 2019-20 season. It's comprised of Avery Anderson, twins Kalib and Keylan Boone, Chris Harris and Hidde Roessink.

Boynton and Co. still have one scholarship to give in the 2020 class, so it'll be interesting to see who they bring on. The spring signing period begins April 15.