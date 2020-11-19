SI.com
Freshman Cade Cunningham Named To Naismith Award Watch List

Pokes Report Staff

(This content was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics)

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State star guard Cade Cunningham was one of 50 players named to the watch list for the 2021 Naismith Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top college basketball player by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The 2020 Naismith High School Trophy winner, Cunningham is looking to join Shane Battier as the only players to win both the Naismith prep and college honors. The Arlington, Texas native would be the first Naismith Trophy winner in OSU history, and the first Cowboy to win a major player of the year award since Bob Kurland won that honor from Sporting News in 1946.

This is just the latest accolade for Cunningham, who was the lone freshman named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America team. CBS Sports name him their Preseason Freshman of the Year, a Preseason All-America First Team selection and listed him at No. 2 on their ranking of the top 101 players in college basketball for 2020-21.

Cunningham was one of 20 players selected for the Bob Cousy Award Watch List, given annually to the nation's top point guard, and also earned preseason All-America honors from Athlon, Stadium, Blue Ribbon and others.

The Naismith Watch List will be narrowed to 30 players in early February, followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists on March 4, 2021, and March 16, 2021, respectively. The 2021 Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch on April 4, 2021.

Oklahoma State will open the season at UT Arlington on Nov. 25. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

Basketball

