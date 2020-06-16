Cameron McGriff Signs With Belgium Team

You can add another former Oklahoma State basketball player to the long list of Pokes playing pro basketball. According to a report from Jon Chepkevich of professionalbasketballcombine.com, former Cowboy captain Cameron McGriff has signed to play for Okapi Aalst.

Okapi Aalst, of Aalst, Belgium, plays in the top teir of the of the Pro Basketball League. This past season they finished sixth in the league during a season that was cut short due to the coronavirus.

Okapi Aalst averaged 79.0 points per game this past season and were poised to make a decent run in the Belgium Cup.

While McGriff, like most every college player making the jump to the pros, will have to adjust to playing tougher competition, the Big 12 has undoubtedly prepared him for the next level.

This past season a senior captain, McGriff was stellar. He averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and was really playing his best basketball towards the end of the season.

He tied a career-high in points (28) against Oklahoma this past season and hadn't had a game where he scored fewer than double-digits since the end of January. In fact, McGriff scored 15 or more points in seven of the final 12 games of the season.

McGriff also helped the Cowboys beat Texas in Austin, TX this past season, 81-59, to give the 2019-20 group of seniors its first-career win in Austin.

In fact, the win made McGriff, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa only the second group of seniors in program history to record a win at every single Big 12 venue.

For his entire career, McGriff averaged a solid 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Even with the addition of Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, it's going to be hard to replace the size, strength and experience McGriff brought to the team, especially in the paint.