Report: Oklahoma State to Face North Texas in November

Zach Lancaster

There's been a change to Oklahoma State basketball's upcoming 2020-21 schedule. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, the Cowboys are now set to play North Texas in Dallas on Nov. 13, instead of playing Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic on the same day.

However, according to Rothstein, the Armed Forces Classic against Louisville is still on, it's just now being played at a later date. It's unclear if the game will take place this season or in the future.

The game against North Texas will take place on a neutral site and is part of the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase, the first of a double-header of games with the second game still to be announced.

The Cowboys have had immense success against the Mean Green as they're 15-1 all-time against North Texas. The teams met most recently in 2014, with the Pokes coming away with an 87-61 win in Stillwater. Phil Forte couldn't be stopped in that game as he finished with 32 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor, 5-of-9 from 3-point range, with four rebounds, two steals and two assists.

The Mean Green are coming off a solid 2019-20 season in which they went 20-11. They're led by Javion Hamlet, a 6-4 guard out of Memphis, TN. This past season, Hamlet averaged 14.6 points per game as a junior, which led to him winning a slew of awards. He became the first UNT student-athlete to win the Conference USA Male Athlete of the Year. He also won the Conference USA Player and Newcomer of the Year and earned First-Team All-Conference honors.

As of now, the 2020-21 college basketball season, other than a few scheduled games being changed, hasn't been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cowboys are poised for one of the best seasons in recent memory. Mike Boynton and Co. signed a top-five recruiting class in 2020 headlined by the No. 1 prospect in the country, Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham, the highest-rated signee in school history, is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Alongside Cunningham, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, the No. 1 prospect out of Canada in the 2020 class, is also poised to have a great freshman season.

The 2020 class joins a young and exciting team led by junior point guard Isaac Likekele. Before being sidelined for a month this past season with an illness, Likekele was trending to be one of the top point guards in the country. Should he continue on that trend in the upcoming season, it's very possible he could be joining Cunningham in the Draft.

