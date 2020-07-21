Pokes Report
Watch: Cowboy Hoops' Back on the Court

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's hard to believe it's been nearly five months since the landscape of athletics at all levels was changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma State basketball was one of the final basketball teams to get a game in towards the beginning of March when they beat Iowa State 72-71 in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

Fast forward the near-five months sports have been on hiatus and the Cowboys took the court for the first time together on Monday. It gives us our first look at the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, working out and training with Isaac Likekele, Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson. We also got our first look at newcomers Ferron Flavors Jr., Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Rondel Walker, Donovan Williams and Montreal Pena.

One thing I wasn't expecting, even though I probably should've been, was seeing the guys working out wearing masks. It's hot wearing a mask to the grocery story, so I can't imagine doing so in the weight room.

However, it's really refreshing and exciting seeing the group back together on the court. We learned of Cunningham's commitment last September, signing in November and his reaffirmation of his commitment to Boynton and Co in June, but it suddenly feels and seems real now that Cunningham is officially going through workouts on campus.

While everything's still up in the air, the 2020 season is rapidly approaching with the Cowboys kicking the season off in Stillwater on Nov. 10 against Green Bay.

While the media doesn't have access to practices, and likely won't for sometime, I'd expect the program to continue to release these glimpses into the program over the next several weeks. While they won't be too in-depth, it's going to be fun and interesting to see how each guy develops and if they'll give us looks at individual players we don't know too much about like transfers Bryce Williams from Ole Miss, Bernard Kouma from South Plains College and high school signee Montreal Pena.

