Pokes Offer Talented Brooklyn Point Guard

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The search to add a point guard in the 2021 class continues as Mike Boynton and Co. extend an offer to a point guard out of Brooklyn, NY. Khalil Brantley, 6-5, 165-pounds, is out of Boys and Girls High School and while's he's under-the-radar now, he won't be for long.

Brantley is hardly recognized by the recruiting services, but he's quickly gaining traction and picking up offers. In two-straight days, Brantley picked up offers from Oklahoma State and Georgetown, but he also holds offers from Seton Hall and Creighton.

I don't think it'll take too long before more schools start to get into the mix. Just take a look at the numbers he put up last season.

This past season, Brantley was electric. In 27 games, he posted 34.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. First of all, the scoring is off the charts. I don't care who you are or where you play, 34.2 points per game deserves some looks. But a 6-0 point guard averaging 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game? That's impressive.

Boynton and Co. are bringing in three guards in the 2020 class, point guard Cade Cunningham and shooting guards Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams.

In the 2021 class, they've extended offers to Brayon Freeman out of Huntington (WV) Prep, Bijan Cortes (committed to OU) out of Kingfisher, OK and Wade Taylor out of Lancaster, TX.

Cunningham will be headed to the NBA following his freshman season, which leaves Avery Anderson III entering his junior season and Isaac Likekele (potentially) entering his senior season.

Speaking to Mike Boynton last month, he said that a team can never have too many good point guards, and I agree with him.

