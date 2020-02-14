Cowboys Set to Face Red-Hot Raiders

• Game Center

Oklahoma State (12-12, 2-9) vs 24/24 Texas Tech (16-8, 7-4)

Date / Tipoff: Feb. 15, 2020 / 12 p.m. CT

Site: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611)

Series: OSU leads 44-23 (23-5 in Stillwater)

Last: 22/22 Texas Tech won 85-50 on Jan. 4 in Lubbock

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery)

Webcast: cbssports.com/live

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb)

Satellite Radio: XM 388

STILLWATER – The game in Gallagher-Iba Arena tomorrow at noon between Oklahoma State and No. 24 Texas Tech should be an exciting one. The Cowboys enter this game having won two out of the last three, and nearly three-straight, but they came up a little short in the end against No. 1 Baylor. As for Tech, they’re riding a three-game winning streak having beat OU, Texas and blown TCU out of the water.

“They’re playing really, really well,” Mike Boynton said of Texas Tech. “They’ve done a great job, really in the last three years, is the second half of conference play, they’ve really taken off offensively. I think in the last five games, they’ve had at least one of their starters have 18 points. All five of them have done it in the last five games. A couple of those games, multiple guys have. You can tell they’re getting into a rhythm offensively; we’ve got to try and disrupt that a little bit. Their defense has always been really solid.”

Tech’s playing just about as well as anyone in the conference right now. Four out of the five starters are averaging in the double-digits in scoring and are led by freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey. Ramsey’s averaging 15.9 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. They’re also getting great play out of guards Kyler Edwards and Davide Moretti. They’re averaging 11.9 and 13.3 points respectively.

Cowboy point guard Isaac Likekele seems to be back to his old self and has played like it the last three games. Against TCU, Baylor and K-State, Likekele’s averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 block.

They’ve also seen an increase in production from wing Jonathan Laurent who’s averaging 9.3 points on 55.6 shooting per game in the last seven games.

As for big man Yor Anei, we’ve seen an increase in production from him as well in the past week. In games where Anei scores in double-digits, the Cowboys are undefeated and that’s been the case in the past two wins as he scored 14 points against TCU and 15 against K-State.

There’s no doubt that this game is going to be a difficult test for the Cowboys. The last time out, the Pokes got blown out of the water 85-50 in Lubbock. The Pokes cut the Tech lead to just four shortly into the second half, but ran out of steam.

If the Cowboys play as well as they did against Baylor, with the toughness they played against TCU and K-State, and the reunion festivities help fill the arena, I think the Cowboy have a shot.

This game also marks the 25th anniversary celebration of the 1995 Final Four team. As we all found out earlier this week, the Cowboys will be wearing special throwback uniforms to honor the ’95 team and as you can see in the photo below, they’re going to be REALLY cool.

The program’s hosting the former players and head coach Eddie Sutton before the game and during halftime. It’s going to be a very special day in Stillwater.