Cowgirls Can't Sustain Momentum, Drop Home Game to Texas

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State led the majority of its contest on Saturday against Texas before suffering its third consecutive Big 12 home game to a late surge from the Longhorns, losing 56-61 Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena with 1,793 in attendance.

With the loss, the Cowgirls are now 12-7 on the season and 3-4 in Big 12 play. Texas (14-6, 5-2) ranks second in the Big 12, only trailing the Baylor Bears.



OSU's led the charge for the Cowgirls, finishing with a game-high 24 points along with six rebounds and three assists. Cowgirl, also added in her first career double-double, pouring in 12 points and 10 rebounds.



The first quarter was a tight one, with the largest lead by either team coming at the hands of the Cowgirls when they led 16-12 with 1:52 remaining in the quarter. OSU seized an 18-15 lead before the start of the second quarter.



Texas forced 11 turnovers in the second quarter alone, which would help the Longhorns keep it close despite shooting 23.5 percent from the floor. The Cowgirls would enter intermission holding a slim 28-25 lead.



The Longhorns tied the game at 30 with 8:02 remaining in the third quarter, marking the first time Texas had come even since the 6:39 mark in the first when both teams were tied 4-4.



OSU's seized their largest lead of the night in the third quarter when Sarr finished a dazzling and-1 layup, putting the Cowgirls up 48-40 with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter.



A 6-0 Texas run with 3:18 remaining brought the Longhorns to within two points, trailing 48-50.



Texas seized just their second lead of the game when Celeste Taylor finished an and-1 layup, lifting Texas to a 56-54 lead with 3:02 remaining. The basket marked Texas' first lead since the 6:01 mark in the first quarter when the Longhorns led the Cowgirls 7-6.



A layup from Texas' Joyner Holmes extended the Longhorns' lead to four with only 33 seconds remaining in regulation.



Three of OSU's four Big 12 losses this season come by a deficit of five points or less.



The Cowgirls will be back in action Wednesday, taking on the TCU Horned Frogs in Gallagher-Iba Arena at 7 p.m.