Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker Nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

STILLWATER -- For the second season in a row, Mike Boynton and Co. have signees that have been nominated for the McDonald's All-American game. Guards Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker were a part of the more than 900 high school boys and girls basketball players that were nominated.

The 43rd edition of the McDonald's All-American game is being played in the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on April 1st.

This is just the initial list of athletes selected, not the final cut. There will be multiple cuts between now and the final cut on Jan. 23 as they'll get the number down to 48, four teams, two boys and two girls, of 12.

Cunningham plays for Montverde Academy in Montverde, FL, and is one of the most productive players in the country. A consensus top-three recruit in the country in the 2020 class, Cunningham ranks as the No. 2 all-time commitment in the modern recruiting era in Oklahoma State history.

If we look at Cunningham's stats from the Nike EYBL circuit from over the summer, he was one of the most productive players in the country. He averaged 25.1 points per game on 56 percent shooting, while recording 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

According to MaxPreps, Montverde Academy is currently the No. 1 team in the country with Cunningham leading the way.

Rondel Walker is out of Putnam City West and is a top-100 player in the country. When Mike Boynton first took over the program, he said that he's out to sign the best players in Oklahoma and in the three years he's been head coach, he's now signed three of the best in Keylan and Kalib Boone, and now Walker.

Walker was an AAU teammate of Cunningham on Texas Titans and over the summer, Walker averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists per game. Something that Cowboy fans have gotten used to, he also shot 45 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Cunningham and Walker, along with fellow signee Montreal Pena, make up one of the best signing classes in the country.