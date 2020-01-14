Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker Nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- For the second season in a row, Mike Boynton and Co. have signees that have been nominated for the McDonald's All-American game. Guards Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker were a part of the more than 900 high school boys and girls basketball players that were nominated.

The 43rd edition of the McDonald's All-American game is being played in the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on April 1st.

This is just the initial list of athletes selected, not the final cut. There will be multiple cuts between now and the final cut on Jan. 23 as they'll get the number down to 48, four teams, two boys and two girls, of 12.

Cunningham plays for Montverde Academy in Montverde, FL, and is one of the most productive players in the country. A consensus top-three recruit in the country in the 2020 class, Cunningham ranks as the No. 2 all-time commitment in the modern recruiting era in Oklahoma State history.

If we look at Cunningham's stats from the Nike EYBL circuit from over the summer, he was one of the most productive players in the country. He averaged 25.1 points per game on 56 percent shooting, while recording 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

According to MaxPreps, Montverde Academy is currently the No. 1 team in the country with Cunningham leading the way.

Rondel Walker is out of Putnam City West and is a top-100 player in the country. When Mike Boynton first took over the program, he said that he's out to sign the best players in Oklahoma and in the three years he's been head coach, he's now signed three of the best in Keylan and Kalib Boone, and now Walker.

Walker was an AAU teammate of Cunningham on Texas Titans and over the summer, Walker averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists per game. Something that Cowboy fans have gotten used to, he also shot 45 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Cunningham and Walker, along with fellow signee Montreal Pena, make up one of the best signing classes in the country.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Gundy and Coaches Film Room: Live Thread

We're doing a live thread of ESPN's Coaches Film Room and Mike Gundy, just like we would for an Oklahoma State game day thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Oklahoma State Adds Robin Ventura to Staff

Josh Holliday and Oklahoma State have added one of the greatest hitters college baseball has ever seen in Robin Ventura to the staff as a student assistant.

Zach Lancaster

by

TuskaPoke

Hubbard Announces He is Staying in Stillwater One More Year

Chuba Hubbard informs his fans and the football world that he is staying one more year at Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

by

thetruth20

Kasey Dunn Promoted to Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma State receivers coach Kasey Dunn has been elevated to into the role of offensive coordinator.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Can OSU Get Its Offensive Rhythm Back Against Texas?

The Cowboys are looking to find its offensive mojo again against a tough Texas team on Wednesday in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Make ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2020

With some big time weapons like Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard coming back in 2020 for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys made ESPN's way-too-early top 25 poll. Read more.

Zach Lancaster

Chuba Hubbard is Returning to Oklahoma State for 2020 Season

Running back Chuba Hubbard is returning to Oklahoma State for the 2020 season. Read more.

Zach Lancaster

Gundy Hires Tim Rattay as Quarterbacks Coach

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has hired former Louisiana Tech quarterback, assistant coach, and Washington Redskins assistant coach Tim Rattay as his new quarterbacks coach

Robert Allen

by

Official Poke

Zach Lancaster

Pokes in the NFL: Divisional Round

It was a rough weekend for a majority of the former Oklahoma State Cowboys that were still in play for the Super Bowl.

Zach Lancaster