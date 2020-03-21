Top Seed Dayton Moves on in Early Games at The Palestra

Publisher's Note: This is our go at Mythical March Madness and now it enters the second round. The tournament and results are determined using all-time odds for each seed in NCAA Division I Men's Tournament history for advancement in each round. The roll of dice with rolls of six or below representing the higher-seeded team and rolls of seven or greater representing the lower-seeded team determine the results. If the game is written up as close then the roll of the dice went to the eighth, ninth, or tenth roll. If it is written up as a blowout then it was decided with few rolls needed.

#1-Dayton 88 #8-Florida 68

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had the most unenviable task of the day as Gators coach Mike White decided he was going to use his 6-10, 241-pound grad transfer from Virginia Tech to focus on being a demolishing defender on our Player of the Year in the nation in Dayton's Obi Topper. The result was predictable as Blackshear, despite his experience had two fouls by the second media time out and Topper had hit all six of his free throw attempts and two more buckets, including a three-pointer.

Dayton jumped out to a 24-10 lead and by halftime Blackshear Jr. had added a third foul. Topper had added another eight points for 19 points in the first half and the Flyers led the Gators 38-22.

Dayton's defense and board work in limiting Florida on the offensive end to single shot possessions was huge. Dayton shot 55 percent from the field and Florida only managed 31 percent. Jalen Crutcher had 18 points to go with Toppins 31. Trey Landers had 15 points and, off the bench, Ryan Mikesell had 14 points.

Dayton had a trip to the "sweet 16" with an 88-68 win. The Flyers are now 31-2. Florida's season ends at 20-13.

#4-Seton Hall 74 #12-Akron 62

Akron hero Loren Christian Jackson came out on fire again. The little dynamo that messed up Kentucky on Thursday looked like he would do the same to Seton Hall. Jackson had eight points early and with the Zips leading 18-15 in the middle of the first half, the 5-8 guard went up for three-point attempt and came down awkward on his ankle. He got up and limped down the floor only to see Seton Hall's 6-4 athletic guard Quincy McKnight throw down a slam with the four on three break.

The loss of the explosive 5-8 guard Jackson was more than Akron could handle. USA Today Sports Images - Timothy T. Ludwig

Jackson came out and eventually went back to the locker room. He was had X-rays taken and CBS reported it was a severe sprain. He never returned and the Zips upset chances were gone with him.

Seton Hall had four players in double figures led by 7-2 center Ramero Gill, who owned the inside and had 17 points. The Pirates balanced scoring also had Myles Powell and McKnight with 16-points each. Myles Cale came off the bench in this game and added 13 points.

The 74-62 win was comfortable for the 23-9 Pirates and it sent Akron, who was led by Tyler Cheese's game high 18 points, home with a 25-8 mark.

Seton Hall now prepares to take on top seed Dayton next Thursday.