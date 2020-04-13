Donovan Williams Commits to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has added another scorer to the 2020 class. Four-star guard prospect Donovan Williams announced his commitment to Mike Boynton and Co. in an SI All-American exclusive with Jason Jordan.

"This fall, I'll be taking my talents to Oklahoma State University, go Pokes," Williams said while putting on an Oklahoma State hat.

Williams marks the sixth commitment of the 2020 class and moves the Cowboys back up to the No. 10 spot replacing Gonzaga in the national class rankings. Williams also marks the third commitment of the spring recruiting cycle for Boynton and Co. joining Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr.

Williams had released his top three schools last week, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas, but it was believed to be down to just the Cowboys and Wildcats over the past few days. He also fills the last remaining spot in the 2020 class.

“I get to play with the best player in the country, Cade Cunningham,” Williams told SI. “We’re close friends; we talk a lot, so I thought that could be a big positive in this whole thing for me. Also, the relationship I have with coach [Mike Boynton]; he’s a great guy, he’s been down here numerous times. He just seems like a very considerate and truthful and honest guy and I trust giving him my abilities and my talents and having him work with it and make me a pro.”

Williams is a 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard out of Lincoln (NE) North Star and is the No. 147 ranked player in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He also checks in as the No. 28 ranked shooting guard in the 2020 class.

This is a big get for Mike Boynton and Co. as they lost out on four-star forward JT Thor, who committed to Auburn on Sunday. The Cowboys were believed to be the leaders to land Thor since early September 2019, but Auburn had a late successful late charge.

In his shortened senior season, Williams averaged and impressive 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in just 14 games. He was previously committed to Nebraska, but Williams decommitted in December 2019 after a successful ACL rehab.

I spoke with Williams back in February about his recruiting process and he told me that Cunningham would be a big reason he'd come to Stillwater.

“If I step in and do what I have to do and make shots, it’ll make things that much easier on [Cunningham’s] part, cause he’s a facilitator and creator,” said Williams. “He creates opening for his teammates and I’m gonna have to knock down shots and be able to make plays just like him.”

The 2020-21 season shows a ton of promise as the returning roster of soon-to-be-juniors Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei, and soon-to-be sophomores Avery Anderson III, Kalib Boone, Keylan Boone, Chris Harris and Hidde Roessink are being joined by one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes at Oklahoma State in the modern recruiting era.

It’s highlighted by five-star, and No. 1 overall 2020 prospect Cade Cunningham out of Montverde (FL) Academy, who signed with OSU during the November signing period along with four-star guard Rondel Walker and forward Montreal Pena.

“We could win it,” Williams said of the Big 12. “We’re definitely talented enough; we’ve got the No. 8 recruiting class in the country and No. 1 in the Big 12, so that says a lot in terms of what we have bringing in and what they have coming back with Isaac [Likekele] and Yor [Anei]. So, putting those together with what we already have, I think it’s just going to make it that much better. I hope we can come in and play as one and win games.”