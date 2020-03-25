Oklahoma State 2020 Prospect Donovan Williams Dominated His Senior Season

STILLWATER -- The chase to land four-star 2020 guard prospect Donovan Williams is going to be a fun to watch; not just because of the schools that are involved, but because of how good of a senior season he had.

I wrote a piece on Monday giving an update to how the 2020 class is shaping up for Mike Boynton and Co. You can read it here, but for Oklahoma State, a key addition in one of the final two spots would be North Star guard Donovan Williams.

Williams had a solid junior season the year before, but tore his ACL in the spring of 2019 which derailed his summer season, as well as the first ten games of his senior season. All the time missed really put Williams behind the eight ball in terms of recruiting.

Williams was committed to Nebraska before the injury, as well as throughout the rehab process. But he decommitted once he was healthy, but being committed and the injury made recruiting difficult.

After the ten games, Williams WENT OFF proving to everyone that the injury didn't slow him down one bit.

Those numbers are very impressive, but especially since he did so against the highest level of talent in Nebraska.

In just 14 games of action, Williams averaged 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Williams currently holds five Power Five offers, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Texas and Texas A & M.

Pokes Report Exclusive interview with Donovan Williams

Williams had good things to say about Texas A & M, but I have a feeling that his recruiting process is going to come down to an all Big 12 battle between OSU, KSU and UT. Those three schools could greatly benefit from having a prolific scorer such as Williams on the roster.