Oklahoma State 2020 Prospect Donovan Williams Dominated His Senior Season

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The chase to land four-star 2020 guard prospect Donovan Williams is going to be a fun to watch; not just because of the schools that are involved, but because of how good of a senior season he had.

I wrote a piece on Monday giving an update to how the 2020 class is shaping up for Mike Boynton and Co. You can read it here, but for Oklahoma State, a key addition in one of the final two spots would be North Star guard Donovan Williams.

Williams had a solid junior season the year before, but tore his ACL in the spring of 2019 which derailed his summer season, as well as the first ten games of his senior season. All the time missed really put Williams behind the eight ball in terms of recruiting.

Williams was committed to Nebraska before the injury, as well as throughout the rehab process. But he decommitted once he was healthy, but being committed and the injury made recruiting difficult.

After the ten games, Williams WENT OFF proving to everyone that the injury didn't slow him down one bit.

Those numbers are very impressive, but especially since he did so against the highest level of talent in Nebraska.

In just 14 games of action, Williams averaged 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Williams currently holds five Power Five offers, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Texas and Texas A&M.

Pokes Report Exclusive interview with Donovan Williams

Williams had good things to say about Texas A&M, but I have a feeling that his recruiting process is going to come down to an all Big 12 battle between OSU, KSU and UT. Those three schools could greatly benefit from having a prolific scorer such as Williams on the roster.

Basketball

2021 Elite 4 Star Wide Receiver Includes

4 star Dallas Skyline wide receiver Quaydarius Davis has included Oklahoma State in his top 6, he announced with a twitter post late Tuesday night.

Marshall Levenson

How Cowboy Football Coaches are Spending their Extended Spring Break/Quarantine

Oklahoma State football assistants Joe Bob Clements, John Wozniak, Dan Hammerschmidt, and Charlie Dickey talk about working at home.

Robert Allen

Tokyo Olympics Postponement Affects Oklahoma State Athletes

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics affects thousands of athletes from around the world, including three Oklahoma State athletes.

Zach Lancaster

Prospect Profile: 2022 Oklahoma 4 Star Athlete

Brown has that blend of power and speed at the running back position that stars are made out of.

Marshall Levenson

Marshall Levenson

Prospect Profile: One Of The Top Safeties In The Lone Star State

Landon Hullaby is my favorite kind of defensive back prospect because he shows the ability to play every position in the secondary. On film, he has played corner in press coverage and off coverage, he has played safety in the center field role and he has played the nickel/striker position, all with success and dominance.

Marshall Levenson

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Helmet Havoc Bracket

Over the next few weeks fans will get to vote on the teams twitter page, which helmet is their favorite!

Marshall Levenson

Sanders Not the First Oklahoma State Quarterback Tim Rattay Has Coached

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden and new OSU quarterback coach Tim Rattay on quarterbacks

Robert Allen

Updated Look at Oklahoma State Hoops' Spring Signing Period

Here's a quick look at Oklahoma State's scholarship position, as well as who they're recruiting to fill the remaining spots in the upcoming Spring Signing Period.

Zach Lancaster

Flashback: Bedlam 2002

The Cowboys proved 2001's "upset" was no fluke

John Helsley

John Helsley

Mythical March Madness: Round of 32 Games From the Baylor Regional

A look at the Round of 32 games from the Baylor Regional in the Moody Coliseum in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness

Zach Lancaster