Oklahoma State 2020 Prospect on a Scoring Hot Streak

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. are still looking to put the finishing touches on the Pokes' 2020 class. One of the main prospects that they're looking at is 6-5, 190-pound North Star (NE) guard Donovan Williams.

The Cowboys hosted Williams on an unofficial visit a few weeks back when the Kansas Jayhawks were in town and are competing with Kansas State and Texas to land the four-star guard. Williams also has an unofficial visit to Texas A&M scheduled for the upcoming week.

thumbnail
Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report

Well, as the teaser to the article indicates, Williams had one of the best weekends of his high school career. On Friday night, against Lincoln (NE) Northeast, Williams scored 44 points, breaking the North Star school record, 43 points, that was set by Williams just two seasons prior.

Then fast forward to Saturday night and Williams broke the school record, and his own, once again. In a 91-88 loss to Bellvue (NE) West, Williams posted 50 points, with 25 of those points coming in the fourth quarter alone. There aren't many guys that score 94 points over the course of just two games, let alone back-to-back nights.

What's more impressive is that Williams became just the *10th player ever in Class A basketball in Nebraska to score at least 50 points in a game and the first since 2009. *Stat from Stu Pospisil

Williams tore his ACL towards the end of the spring last year, so he's just recently got back on the court for North Star. In the seven games that he's played in this season, Williams has averaged 27.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. 

That's up from the 21 points and 4.5 rebounds per game he averaged during his junior season.

Basketball

