Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Thomas Dziagwa Pens Thank You Note to Cowboy Basketball Fans

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- While we still don't know where the NCAA stands on emergency extra eligibility, Thomas Dziagwa took to Instagram to thank Cowboy basketball fans.

"Thank you Oklahoma State University! These past four years have had their highs and lows, but every experience has helped me become a better man. Every experience has taught me a lesson and I would not change anything about it. #TheySleep"

Dziagwa, a 6-4, 190-pound senior out of Temple Terrace, FL, will always be remembered for his quick catch-and-release 3-pointers which more often than not went in.

Dizzy finished his career at Oklahoma State sinking 249 3-pointers, good enough to replace Obi Muonelo for fourth all-time for made career three's. He trails only Phil Forte (329), Keiton Page (299) and Randy Rutherford (279).

The most recent Cowboy other than Dziagwa to get close to the top of the 3-point list was Jeffrey Carroll, who finished with 183 career-three's. At this rate, I don't think Dizzy has to worry about anyone taking fourth from him for a long time.

What also needs to be remembered about Dziagwa's time in Stillwater was his team-first mentality. Dizzy started the first 14 games of the season, but was moved to a first-guy-off-the-bench role. That's a role not too many seniors would be happy to be moved to. But for Dziagwa, it was a role that both Boynton and Dizzy said he was willing to take if it meant helping the team.

The 2019-20 season didn't end the way anyone that loves and supports Cowboy basketball wanted it to end with the cancellation of the remainder of the season, but the Pokes finished the season winning eight of their last 11 games and on a four-game winning streak.

This senior class experienced some incredible highs and some basement dwelling lows, but they never gave up and quit and Thomas Dziagwa, along with Cameron McGriff and Lindy Waters III are the perfect example of never say die.

They stuck it out through three head coaches, suspensions and teammates getting the boot, an FBI investigation, as well as losing a teammate during a summer workout.

While they weren't always the most successful bunch in the country, this senior class will forever be one of my favorites.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cameron Murray has a Bigger Presence than Ever, Literally and Figuratively

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Cameron Murray has far exceeded his expectations.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

The First Comments from Cowboy Wrestling After the Cancellation of the NCAA Championships

Oklahoma State head coach John Smith and 125 pound wrestler Nick Piccininni on the end of the wrestling season.

Robert Allen

Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga Tabbed Cornish Trophy Finalists

Oklahoma State running back and linebacker Chuba Hubbard and Amen Ogbongbemiga were tabbed as two of the five finalists for the Cornish Trophy, the award given to Canada's top NCAA football player.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

What Did We Learn from Three Days of Spring Football?

Developments in spring football at Oklahoma State included Langston Anderson and freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth looking good.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Boynton and Co. Target Transfers

There might not be any basketball or in-person recruiting, but that's not going to stop Mike Boynton and Co. from doing all they can from the confines of their homes and Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Zach Lancaster

Former Cowboy Defensive Star Headed To South Beach On Big Pay Day

Former Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of The Year and Oklahoma State star, Emmanuel Ogbah has signed a 2 year, $15 million dollar deal with $7.5 million guaranteed.

Marshall Levenson

Mythical March Madness Preview: Gonzaga Regional

Robert Allen previews the Gonzaga Regional of Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

Mythical March Madness Preview: Dayton Regional

Robert Allen previews the Dayton Regional of Mythical March Madness

Robert Allen

Former Walk On Poke Secures Big Pay Day With America's Team

Former Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin has signed a 3 year extension with the Dallas Cowboys to become the tight end of the future for Dak Prescott.

Marshall Levenson

Dark Days: May They Not Last Long

These are unchartered waters, but we've felt like this before

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72