Thomas Dziagwa Pens Thank You Note to Cowboy Basketball Fans

STILLWATER -- While we still don't know where the NCAA stands on emergency extra eligibility, Thomas Dziagwa took to Instagram to thank Cowboy basketball fans.

"Thank you Oklahoma State University! These past four years have had their highs and lows, but every experience has helped me become a better man. Every experience has taught me a lesson and I would not change anything about it. #TheySleep"

Dziagwa, a 6-4, 190-pound senior out of Temple Terrace, FL, will always be remembered for his quick catch-and-release 3-pointers which more often than not went in.

Dizzy finished his career at Oklahoma State sinking 249 3-pointers, good enough to replace Obi Muonelo for fourth all-time for made career three's. He trails only Phil Forte (329), Keiton Page (299) and Randy Rutherford (279).

The most recent Cowboy other than Dziagwa to get close to the top of the 3-point list was Jeffrey Carroll, who finished with 183 career-three's. At this rate, I don't think Dizzy has to worry about anyone taking fourth from him for a long time.

What also needs to be remembered about Dziagwa's time in Stillwater was his team-first mentality. Dizzy started the first 14 games of the season, but was moved to a first-guy-off-the-bench role. That's a role not too many seniors would be happy to be moved to. But for Dziagwa, it was a role that both Boynton and Dizzy said he was willing to take if it meant helping the team.

The 2019-20 season didn't end the way anyone that loves and supports Cowboy basketball wanted it to end with the cancellation of the remainder of the season, but the Pokes finished the season winning eight of their last 11 games and on a four-game winning streak.

This senior class experienced some incredible highs and some basement dwelling lows, but they never gave up and quit and Thomas Dziagwa, along with Cameron McGriff and Lindy Waters III are the perfect example of never say die.

They stuck it out through three head coaches, suspensions and teammates getting the boot, an FBI investigation, as well as losing a teammate during a summer workout.

While they weren't always the most successful bunch in the country, this senior class will forever be one of my favorites.