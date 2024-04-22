Four-Star 2024 Guard Reaffirms Commitment to OSU Basketball
Oklahoma State signed four-star guard Jeremiah Johnson before the program parted ways with head coach Mike Boynton. Hiring Steve Lutz and entering a new era isn't straying Johnson away from the program, though.
Boynton's departure from Stillwater has shaken things up. He was an incredible recruiter, and all the talent he brough to town has been leaving in the transfer portal after the person who recruited them parted ways with the program, respectively.
Johnson isn't the same, though. On Monday, he reaffirmed his commitment to Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing Blog.
“When I came to Oklahoma State, of course I came for who was coaching, but I also came for the community and just wanting to play in an Oklahoma State jersey, just wanting to always do that,” Johnson told Pistols Firing Blog.
Johnson played basketball in Phoenix, AZ (Phoenix Prep), this past season, though he's originally from Oklahoma City, having spent time playing Oklahoma preps hoops. He spent time with Overtime Elite, too.
The Cowboys didn't completely abandon their roots when hiring Lutz and beginning a new era. The new Oklahoma State head coach retained Keiton Page to his staff, which is a big boost to recruiting.
"Also Coach Page is here also, so even with the new coach coming in, me and Coach Page got a good relationship with each other to where I know even with a new coach coming in, I know that I’m going to still get treated the right way," Johnson said.
Johnson told Pistols Firing Blog that the program retaining Page played a big part in him remaining committed to playing his college basketball in Stillwater rather than requesting a release from his Letter of Intent to look for a new program to play for.
Looking ahead to the 2024-25 college basketball season, the Cowboys currently have four players. Johnson joins Bryce Thompson, Connor Dow and Jamyron Keller as those expected to suit up in an Oklahoma State jersey this fall. Retaining those four while buliding a roster around them would be a great starting point for Lutz and the rest of the staff.
Johnson is currently a top-10 player in Arizona, top-30 shooting guard in the 2024 class and top-150 player nationally. His addition to the Cowboys is going to be huge in the upcoming season.
