BREAKING: Four-Star Quarterback Decommits From Baylor, Commits to Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are red hot on the recruiting trail in April. Mike Gundy and his staff's 2025 recruiting class is shaping up incredibly nicely early in the cycle.
On Monday, the Cowboys flipped 2025 four-star Baylor commit Adam Schobel to Oklahoma State. In June of 2023, Schobel committed to Baylor before decommitting on Monday, announcing his plans to attend Oklahoma State in the same post.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound quarterback from Colombus, TX, is the No. 17 quarterback in the class and No. 39 player in Texas, according to 247Sports. He's the Cowboys' eighth commitment to the 2025 class, leaving them ranked No. 23 across the nation, now having two four-star recruits.
"After a lot of thought I have decided to decommit from Baylor and officially commit to Oklahoma State. I would like to thank Coach Aranda and the whole Baylor Coaching staff for believing in me. Ready to get to work. Go Pokes! Go Cardinals," Schobel wrote on social media.
Schobel led his high school team to a 12-1 record during the 2023 season -- his junior year -- while throwing for 2,405 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions on 68 percent completion.
Gundy and his staff remain incredibly hot on the trail, and flipping the former Baylor commit only adds to that. The program is going to have some comfort at the quarterback position for the next few years, which provide plenty of opportunity as the Big 12 lost Oklahoma and Texas, leaving the top of the conference wide open.
