Game Preview: No. 24 Cowgirls Look to Continue Hot Streak vs. Arizona State
The Cowgirls are back in the top 25 and looking to get another win in front of their home crowd.
After an undefeated week, Oklahoma State made its way back into the rankings and is looking to build on its recent momentum. With the Cowgirls halfway through their Big 12 slate, they have established themselves as a contender to win the conference and earn a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Over the past few weeks, OSU’s play has ramped up considerably and led to one of the best stretches the program has seen in years. In Jacie Hoyt’s third season, she has the Cowgirls off to their best 20-game start in over a decade and could make a run at the best regular season in program history.
Of course, in order to compete for any milestones like that, OSU needs to take care of business of every team in front of it, beginning with Wednesday night’s battle in Stillwater.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (17-3, 7-2 Big 12) vs. Arizona State (8-13, 2-7)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Over the past few games, OSU has faced various opponents near the bottom of the Big 12 standings, and Arizona State fits that mold. While OSU’s opponents haven’t necessarily been the toughest in every game, the Cowgirls have struggled to pull away from some of their lesser opponents. Of course, the Cowgirls’ past three games against opponents with a losing conference record came on the road, and they managed to finish with a 2-1 record, with their only loss coming by three points.
While there are six Big 12 teams with a losing conference record, Arizona State is one of only three with a losing record overall. After winning two of their first three Big 12 games to hold an 8-7 record, the Sun Devils have lost six straight and enter Gallagher-Iba Arena trying to avoid their third loss to a ranked team in their past four contests.
Along with riding the hot hand of Stailee Heard on offense, the Cowgirls’ key to success defensively will be to slow Jalyn Brown and Tyi Skinner, who combine for 33 points a night. Arizona State also averages 16.1 turnovers, so continuing to force mistakes should be a healthy recipe for success for OSU.
