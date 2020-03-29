Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Gonzaga and Oregon Stage Epic Regional Finale in Mythical March Madness

Robert Allen

It was only appropriate that two teams that are from the great Northwest were left to battle for a trip to Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium and the Mythical March Madness Final Four. Gonzaga is loaded and Mark Few is a great coach, while Oregon has a slight home court advantage of having practiced here and being able to sleep in their own beds. The Ducks are talented too and Dana Altman is an outstanding coach. 

Publisher's Note: This is our go at Mythical March Madness and now entering the fourth round. The tournament and results are determined using all-time odds for each seed in NCAA Division I Men's Tournament history for advancement in each round. The roll of dice with rolls of six or below representing the higher-seeded team and rolls of seven or greater representing the lower-seeded team determine the results. If the game is written up as close then the roll of the dice went to the eighth, ninth, or tenth roll. If it is written up as a blowout then it was decided with few rolls needed. This is the Saturday action moving the tournament from "Elite Eight" to "Final Four." The first two teams punch their ticket.

No. 1 - Gonzaga  73  No. 3 - Oregon  69: Gonzaga wins the Regional and is now in the Mythical March Madness Final Four

This reminded you of a conference game in the sense that it was a grinder, The first half, nerves combined with intense man defense kept both teams point totals down as neither team was in double figures at the third media time out as Gonzaga led 9-8. It loosened up a little and at halftime courtesy of a three-pointer at the buzzer by freshman guard Addison Patterson, Oregon led 24-23. The 6-6 Canadian was not the planned player to ahve the ball right before the buzzer sounded, but he was cool in taking the shot from the deep wing. 

Adjustments at halftime and maybe a different attitude by both teams made the second half much more offensive oriented. Despite being a tad bit undersized compared to the Gonzaga front line, Chris Duarte and Shakur Juiston of Oregon had done a nice job defending Filip Petrusev, Corey Kispert, and Killian Tillie inside.

In the second half, Few instructed Ryan Wooldridge and Admon Gilder to bring the offense outside more and Few injected freshman big man Drew Timme from Richardson Pearce High School in Texas to use his clean slate of no personal fouls as a weapon to get more physical with Oregon. It worked as Timme had 17 of the 50 second half points for the Bulldogs and Wooldridge scored 18 of his 22 points for the game in the second half. 

With 50 seconds left and Gonzaga clinging to a 67-66 lead, Timme got inside and laid the ball in and drew a foul from Duarte, his fifth knocking him out of the game. The three point play made it 70-66 and put Gonzaga in a secure position to win. 

The Zags are now 35-2 heading to KC to play Dayton and National Player of the Year in Obi Toppin in the national semifinal, while Oregon retires for the season at 27-8.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First Team to Get into Final Four in Mythical March Madness

Dayton led by Obi Topper and Jalen Crutcher beats Ohio State to go to Mythical March Madness Final Four

Robert Allen

Monday's Vote on Extra Eligibility for Spring, and Possibly Winter Student-Athletes Not Automatic

Nobody disagrees that student-athletes missing their season should get an extra year. It's just not time to vote on that yet.

Robert Allen

Mike Gundy's First Message Since COVID-19 Outbreak

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, Mike Gundy releases a message on social media and it's directed at the students of Sangre Ridge Elementary in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

Pokes in Top Five to Land Cal Baptist Grad Transfer

Mike Boynton and Co. have Oklahoma State in a good position to land Cal Baptist grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr.

Zach Lancaster

Flashback: Halting Husker History

In 2002, it had been a looooong time since OSU beat Nebraska

John Helsley

Mythical March Madness: Sweet 16 From the Baylor Regional

A look at the Sweet 16 games in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness tournament.

Zach Lancaster

Pokes Land In Top 8 Of Oklahoma 4 Star Running Back

Tulsa Union running back AJ Green took to twitter to announce his top group of schools that included Oklahoma State Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina, Baylor, Texas Tech and Arkansas.

Marshall Levenson

New QB Coach Tim Rattay and Family on the Move

New Oklahoma State quarterback coach Tim Rattay on moving and getting to know his players.

Robert Allen

Stutsman Has Good Grasp of Situation and Will be Patient with Recruiting

Danny Stutsman, linebacker prospect out of Winter Garden, Florida updates his recruiting during the coronavirus.

Robert Allen

Mythical March Madness: Sweet 16 from Lawrence

A look at the Sweet 16 games in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness tournament.

Zach Lancaster