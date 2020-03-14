Another Reason I Love the Captain, Dave Hunziker's Perfect Perspective

STILLWATER -- I like to call my friend and colleague Dave Hunziker "The Captain." The voice of the Cowboys, Hunziker has been a good friend for the past 20-years and some of the best advice that I've received in that time has come from "The Captain." I found out just how good a friend Dave was this past December. Now, in the wake of a vastly changing and challenging world for all of us. The past week has certainly been like none other those of us that work in and around the sports community. Dave Hunziker captured the right approach and the right spirit with his message on Twitter.

So, you don't have to squint, here is what the message written on Dave's laptop and pictured on his Twitter account (@Gopokesvoice) says.

Prespective

The games are over And we're not sure how to process all that

But there's another battle now It's not on the court or on the field It's in laboratories and hospitals Not in arenas full of adoring fans Or performed by people whose autographs are worth thousands But by dedicated scientists and professionals

We cheer for them now We need those people to deliver and All-American performance Suddnely, it doesn't matter where their degree comes from Cowboys and Sooners, Tigers and Jayhawks, Gators and Seminoles will team up for this fight They will win what is now our most important national championship

In the meantime, be well This March, survive and advance has an entirely new meaning

And when the games come back, we'll enjoy them more than ever The popcorn smell will overwhelm us The fight songs may bring us to tears Because we all know We don't understand how much we appreciate something Or take it for granted Until it's gone

Dave Hunziker wrote it well. I read it and it sums up my feelings. I'm not smart enough to understand all that is going on. I do appreciate leadership and decisions and those of this week were tough to make.

It takes me awhile sometimes to come off my stubborn and routine approach and realize that severe consequences have to be met with severe adjustments. I hope that my buddy, "The Captain" and his faith in the medical field and the scientists working on COVID 19, will be realized with results that can point us back to normalcy and our routines we cling to for confidence and security.

In the meantime, I told you I learned in December how good a friend I have in "The Captain." My father had passed away the night before Thanksgiving and the funeral was Wednesday of the next week. Dec. 4 and that night Oklahoma State was playing an important basketball game with Georgetown in Gallagher-Iba Arena. I was in Dallas for the funeral and after the Bedlam football game the previous Saturday, Dave had asked me where the funeral was. I figured he was going to send flowers. I did not expect him to be there. However, when I pulled up at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery, pulling up right behind me that morning was "The Captain." He was my first hug when I got out of the car. He got up early, drove from Stillwater to Dallas and then turned around and drove back to broadcast that game.

Dave Hunziker is one of the finest people I know. I can learn a lot from him and in times like this, I can read his wisdom and gain a proper Perspective.