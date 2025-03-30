Is Oklahoma State a Perennial NIT Team?
Oklahoma State made a trip to the NIT this season, but it might struggle to achieve anything more.
Over the past eight seasons, OSU has made only one NCAA Tournament appearance. In that same span, the Cowboys have made three NIT appearances and could have potentially made five if not for the pandemic in 2020 and the postseason ban in 2022.
Throughout the past decade or so, OSU has consistently shown an ability to compete against some of the best in the Big 12 and pull upsets. However, it has also been prone to awful losses and getting blown out by the same teams it has beaten.
With so much complacency, the Cowboys shook things up and brought in Steve Lutz to take over the program. Lutz had a successful first season by all accounts. Although OSU still finished with consecutive losing seasons, a 17-18 mark that included multiple wins in the postseason is something to build off.
However, the biggest question for the Cowboys will be if they can actually manage to build off of their solid finish to 2025. With so much production from this season’s team coming from seniors who transferred in for their final season, the Cowboys have plenty of holes to fill in the offseason.
Considering most of the top teams in the country are led by veteran transfers, it will be important for Lutz to continue finding solid pieces to fill out the roster and contribute. With a few freshmen coming in next season, that also begs the question of if the Cowboys’ lack of experience will be a major detriment like it was in 2023-24.
With the potential to have significant roster turnover every season, it isn’t far-fetched to say the Cowboys might be destined to be an NIT darling on a regular basis. OSU’s last tournament appearance and winning record in conference play came in 2021.
That season’s success can be 100% attributed to Cade Cunningham. Without the top player in the country, basketball success in Stillwater has been hard to come by. While the program seems to be moving in the right direction, there might be a ceiling the Cowboys simply can’t overcome.