Jeffrey Carroll Signs With Italian Club De'Longhi Treviso

Zach Lancaster

Former Oklahoma State standout Jeffrey Carroll is on the move once again. After a standout season with Bergamo this past year, Carroll has officially signed with De’Longhi Treviso of the Lega Basket Serie A.

The club is located in Ponzano Veneto, a city located in the upper northeast of Italy about 19 miles north of Venice.

The move for Carroll is a great one as it’s a move up from Serie A2, the Italian Lower Division. The move also makes sense as Carroll was outstanding this past season for Bergamo. He averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, as well as 1.9 assists.

Carroll’s professional career began in Los Angeles. He went undrafted in 2018, but was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers and designated to the team’s G League club, the South Bay Lakers. While it was lights out, Carroll had a solid first year with South Bay as he averaged 9.6 points and 3.0 rebounds.

In one short year, Carroll nearly doubled his output and looks to hopefully have another solid season this fall. It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of impact Carroll can have at the next level. Treviso had a rough go of it this past season as they finished with an 8-13 overall record, finishing 13 out of a 17-team league.

During his senior season at Oklahoma State, Carroll was great. He finished the year averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the 3-point line. Following the season, Carroll was tabbed third team All-Big 12, but I’m sure the highlight of his year came in the 83-81 overtime win over Oklahoma in Stillwater, not to mentioned the 84-79 win over then No. 7 Kansas in Lawrence.

