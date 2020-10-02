SI.com
Pokes Report
SMU Hires Oklahoma State's John Cooper

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The Oklahoma State men's basketball coaching staff is one member lighter on Friday. Special assistant to the head coach, John Cooper, has been hired by SMU head coach Tim Jankovich as an assistant coach.

Cooper had been in Stillwater on Mike Boynton's staff since the 2017-18 season when he was hired from Miami (Ohio). He was instrumental in the recruiting of and development of center Yor Anei, as both were from the Kansas City area.

In fact, sources tell Pokes Report that Anei was very disappointed that Cooper had lost his assistant spot on the staff and re-positioned as an Assistant to the Head Coach. It was one of the many factors that played into his decision to transfer out of the program back in June. But the two have been reunited as Anei transferred to SMU.

I'm not sure if we'll see coach Boynton and Oklahoma State jump to fill Coopers' position, at least not during the pandemic, as they also lost both operation director Lance Troester and analyst Barry Hinson last month because of the financial situation of the pandemic.

Oklahoma State kicks the highly-anticipated 2020-21 season off on Nov. 25, but the opponent hasn't been selected yet. Boynton and Co. enter the year with a top-five recruiting class led by the No. 1 overall player in the 2020 class in Cade Cunningham, as well as the No. 1 overall prospect out of Canada, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe.

They combine that recruiting class with a young, yet experienced and talented roster led by junior point guard Isaac Likekele.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

after losing both COOP and Yor Anei to SMU, maybe they'll step up as our first opponent... it seems they owe us that much

Grumble