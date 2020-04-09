JT Thor Sets Commitment Date

STILLWATER -- The day that Oklahoma State basketball fans have been waiting for is nearly upon us: JT Thor's decision day.

After months and months of virtual radio silence, the four-star forward out of Norcross, GA has decided to announce his commitment on Monday, April 13, just two days before the start of the spring signing period.

Thor is a 6-8, 190-pound power forward in the 2020 class and has whittled his 19-school offer list down to just two: Oklahoma State and Auburn.

Oklahoma State has been the favorites to land Thor since he reclassified to the 2020 class and visited Stillwater the weekend of Sept. 6, 2019.

Thor would be an excellent addition to what will be a guard-heavy roster during the 2020-21 season, but there's only one spot remaining in OSU's class and there's two prospects.

Mike Boynton and Co. have also been trying to land four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Lincoln (NE) North Star for the past few months and Williams has OSU, Kansas State and Texas in his final three schools.

Coincidentally enough, Williams has also chosen this coming Monday as a tentative commitment date.

As I put out this past Monday, Pokes Report learned from a source close to the program that it's very possible that Boynton and Co. might over sign during the spring signing period, which would put them over on scholarships. But Pokes Report also learned that it's possible forward Montreal Pena might not qualify, which would open up an extra spring scholarship.

It's going to be rather interesting/exciting to see how this situation plays out.

As always, Pokes Report will be monitoring the situation to bring you the latest updates.