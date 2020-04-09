Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

JT Thor Sets Commitment Date

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The day that Oklahoma State basketball fans have been waiting for is nearly upon us: JT Thor's decision day.

After months and months of virtual radio silence, the four-star forward out of Norcross, GA has decided to announce his commitment on Monday, April 13, just two days before the start of the spring signing period.

Thor is a 6-8, 190-pound power forward in the 2020 class and has whittled his 19-school offer list down to just two: Oklahoma State and Auburn.

Oklahoma State has been the favorites to land Thor since he reclassified to the 2020 class and visited Stillwater the weekend of Sept. 6, 2019.

Thor would be an excellent addition to what will be a guard-heavy roster during the 2020-21 season, but there's only one spot remaining in OSU's class and there's two prospects.

Mike Boynton and Co. have also been trying to land four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Lincoln (NE) North Star for the past few months and Williams has OSU, Kansas State and Texas in his final three schools.

Coincidentally enough, Williams has also chosen this coming Monday as a tentative commitment date.

As I put out this past Monday, Pokes Report learned from a source close to the program that it's very possible that Boynton and Co. might over sign during the spring signing period, which would put them over on scholarships. But Pokes Report also learned that it's possible forward Montreal Pena might not qualify, which would open up an extra spring scholarship.

It's going to be rather interesting/exciting to see how this situation plays out.

As always, Pokes Report will be monitoring the situation to bring you the latest updates.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In-State Lineman Prospect Aden Kelley Uses Leverage and Strength to Dominate

Thomas-Fay-Custer, Okla. defensive tackle Aden Kelly on recruiting

Robert Allen

Cowboys Newest Offer Is To One Of The Nation's Hottest Prospects

Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma State offered a 2022 recruit out of Texas and not even 24 hours later, this recruit is amongst the hottest commodities in the country.

Marshall Levenson

ESPN Get Up: Football in One or Two Regions, Not in Others?

ESPN and primarily Laura Rutledge launch idea college football could be played regionally this fall.

Robert Allen

Report: Oklahoma State Basketball Sets 2020-21 Season Opener

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State basketball will open the 2020-21 season off in Stillwater against Green Bay

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Offers Standout 2021 Prospect

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to one of the top players in the 2021 class, five-star forward Harrison Ingram out of Dallas.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Hand Out New 2022 Offer And Land In Top 15 Of 2021 Legacy

The world may be slowing down but recruiting is not by any means. Two new developments in Cowboy recruiting have come into play late Wednesday night.

Marshall Levenson

Gottlieb: "He (Sutton) just had this way of commanding everyone's respect in the room."

Broadcaster and former Oklahoma State point guard Doug Gottlieb talks Eddie Sutton and Hall of Fame

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Oklahoma State University Responds to Mike Gundy's Comments on Teleconference.

Oklahoma State University responds to Mike Gundy's comments in his teleconference.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Spring Scoping: Cowboys Top 2021 Wide Receiver Options

With wide receiver being a famed position within the Oklahoma State football program, the position's recruitment is naturally one of the most anticipated in the eyes of the fans.

Marshall Levenson

Mike Gundy's Opening Statement Which Did Not Receive Much Attention

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy on the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Allen