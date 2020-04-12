JT Thor Commits to Auburn, One Spot Remaining for Boynton and Co.

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton's search to fill the final roster spot in the 2020 class continues as four-star forward JT Thor announced on Sunday his commitment to Auburn.

Evan Daniels with 247Sports reported the commitment on Twitter.

Thor, a 6-8, 190-pound power forward out of Norcross, GA had been at the top of Oklahoma State 2020 list for quite some time. The Cowboys were also the favorites to land Thor for about the same amount of time. Thor reclassified ahead from the 2021 class to 2020 and took an official visit to Stillwater the first part of September.

Thor took multiple unofficial visits to Auburn, with the latest coming on March 4. With Thor's silence on social media throughout his recruiting process, Bruce Pearl and Auburn quietly gained traction.

Mike Boynton and Co. still have one more scholarship spot remaining in the 2020 class. The recruiting class is currently ranked No. 10 in the country and is headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect in the class, Cade Cunningham. Cunningham's joined by four-star prospects Rondel Walker and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. and three-star forward Montreal Pena.

With the remaining spot, Boynton and Co. will be trying to land four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Lincoln (NE) North Star.

Williams is a 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard and had a monster senior season. In a shortened season due to rehabbing a torn ACL in the spring of 2019, Williams averaged 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in just 14 games.

Williams will be announcing his commitment on Monday, April 13, at 6 p.m. CT and he'll be choosing between Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas.