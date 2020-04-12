Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

JT Thor Commits to Auburn, One Spot Remaining for Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton's search to fill the final roster spot in the 2020 class continues as four-star forward JT Thor announced on Sunday his commitment to Auburn.

Evan Daniels with 247Sports reported the commitment on Twitter.

Thor, a 6-8, 190-pound power forward out of Norcross, GA had been at the top of Oklahoma State 2020 list for quite some time. The Cowboys were also the favorites to land Thor for about the same amount of time. Thor reclassified ahead from the 2021 class to 2020 and took an official visit to Stillwater the first part of September.

Thor took multiple unofficial visits to Auburn, with the latest coming on March 4. With Thor's silence on social media throughout his recruiting process, Bruce Pearl and Auburn quietly gained traction.

Mike Boynton and Co. still have one more scholarship spot remaining in the 2020 class. The recruiting class is currently ranked No. 10 in the country and is headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect in the class, Cade Cunningham. Cunningham's joined by four-star prospects Rondel Walker and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. and three-star forward Montreal Pena.

With the remaining spot, Boynton and Co. will be trying to land four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Lincoln (NE) North Star.

Williams is a 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard and had a monster senior season. In a shortened season due to rehabbing a torn ACL in the spring of 2019, Williams averaged 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in just 14 games.

Williams will be announcing his commitment on Monday, April 13, at 6 p.m. CT and he'll be choosing between Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Now Gundy Issues Apology for any Comments that May have Offended Anyone

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy issues apology

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

OSU Football Parents Show Support for Mike Gundy

Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoma wrote an article on Sunday with quotes from parents of Oklahoma State football players in support of head coach Mike Gundy.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Wrestling Loads up on Saturday With Pledges for 2020 and 2021

Oklahoma State wrestling continues to power through in recruiting despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic as head coach John Smith and company continue to pile up highly-ranked wrestlers in the Pokes' program.

Robert Allen

Spring Scoping: Cowboys 2021 Top Safety Options

Hammerschmidt and the rest of the recruiting staff is now working on filling the 2021 recruiting class with two or three safeties.

Marshall Levenson

Rickie Fowler Looking Forward to Getting Back to Work

Former Oklahoma State golfer Rickie Fowler comments during PGA Tour hiatus with COVID-19

Robert Allen

Decisions on Returning Spring Seniors Being Made, Holder said It's His Job to Get it Done

Wisconsin and Oklahoma State at opposite ends of the spectrum on bringing back spring sports student-athletes

Robert Allen

by

NJAggie

Spring Scoping: 2021 Cowboy Backs and OSU Makes First Cut List on Pair

Landen King, Quentin Moore, and Gunnar Helm are at the top of my list of Cowboy back prospects

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Included In Top 10 Of Talented Texas Tight End

Oklahoma State recruiting rolls on once again on this Friday afternoon. The Cowboys have landed in the top 10 group of Atascocita high school (Humble, TX) tight end Landen King.

Marshall Levenson

Forget Realignment, With COVID-19 the Topic is When, How, and How Much College Football Season

So many weighing in during the coronavirus on whether college football will happen, when, and how.

Robert Allen

Updated Mock Draft Has A.J. Green Staying Close to Home

An updated NFL mock draft shows Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green staying close to his hometown of DeSoto, TX

Zach Lancaster