Oklahoma State Makes Final Three for Four-Star Forward

STILLWATER -- A piece of the 2020 class that Mike Boynton and Co. have been working on for quite some time has finally made another move. Four-star forward JT Thor has moved his recruiting down to just three schools: Oklahoma State, Auburn and UCLA, according to Tipton Edits.

Thor is a 6-8 power forward out of Norcross, GA and checks in as the No. 51 ranked prospect in the 2020 class, as well as the No. 8 power forward in the country.

Thor took his official visit to Oklahoma State back in the beginning of September 2019 along with Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker. Another 2020 signee, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, also said shortly after he committed that he working on trying to get Thor to Stillwater.

According to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Oklahoma State is still the lead to land Thor. However, over the past few months, Auburn's Bruce Pearl and his staff have made a huge push on Thor.

Something that Pokes Report had written about previous was the possibility of Thor reclassifying. Originally a part of the 2021 class, Thor reclassified to the 2020 class back in the fall of 2019. However, after months of silence, there was speculation that Thor was contemplating moving back to the 2021 class, possibly taking a prep year, or going overseas to try his hand at pro basketball.

With no in-person or on-campus recruiting for the foreseeable future, it's going to be interesting to see how Thor's recruiting process plays out over the next few weeks leading up to the spring signing period set to begin on April 15.