Kalib Boone Picks Up First Big 12 Weekly Honors

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Freshman Kalib Boone had a career-day on the court in the 73-70 upset of No. 24 Texas Tech and the Big 12 showed up with honors. Boone posted a career-high, as well as a game-high 16 points to earn his first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.

What's more impressive is that 12 of Boone's 16 points came on 12-of-14 shooting from the free throw line, the most by a Cowboy since February of the 2018 season. He also drew a team season-high eight fouls, blocked a season-high three shots, including one in the final 25 seconds to help preserve the Pokes' win.

Over the last two games, Boone has really shined. He's averaged 11.0 points on a team-high 66.7 percent shooting from the field, while hitting 14-of-18 from the free throw line.

With these last two games, Boone's now averaging 4.2 points a game on 54 percent shooting from the field, 3.0 rebounds and brought his season block total up to 20.

“He’s pretty natural, especially inside," coach Boynton said of Kalib Boone. "He’s got good hands. He’s got pretty good feet, and he’s pretty quick. Even though we talk about his weight all of the time, he uses it to his advantage because he can outrun people. He’s had his best practices consistently over the last week and a half or so, and it has translated into games. What we have to do now, is get him to be mature enough now to not be satisfied with playing well. There is another level he can get to, I believe, and hopefully we can get him there before the end of the season.”

Boone talked about the weight he's gained throughout his time on campus and as you read above, coach Boynton talked about it as well. When Boone arrived on campus, he weighed roughly 170 pounds. He's now close to hitting 210 and his progress has been evident the past few weeks.

The Pokes are back in action Tuesday evening as they'll face No. 14 West Virginia on the road in Morgantown, but will be back home this coming Saturday for a 3 p.m. Bedlam tip against Oklahoma.

