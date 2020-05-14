Report: Mike Boynton and Co. Have Reached Out to Georgetown Transfer Mac McClung

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State basketball fans remember the name Mac McClung, the Georgetown guard that dropped 33 points on the Cowboys in GIA back in December.

The 6-2 guard had declared that he was going to test the NBA Draft waters, but had heard enough to convince him that he needed to continue to hone his craft at the college level. So, on Wednesday, he did just that, but he also entered his name in the transfer portal and, according to a report from 247Sports, was immediately contacted by several schools, including Oklahoma State.

Along with Oklahoma State, other schools to reach out are Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Georgia, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Texas A & M and USC among others.

This past season as a sophomore, before suffering a season-ending injury, McClung averaged 15.7 points per game, along with 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the 21 games he played.

For Oklahoma State to land McClung, some things have to happen. First and foremost, a spot would have to open up. As it sits right now, every available scholarship is accounted for with returning players and the incoming 2020 class.

Mike Boynton recently told local media, however, that he's also recruiting the current class.

“I’m still recruiting,” Boynton said. “I’m always recruiting and I’m always recruiting for this class first. I’m recruiting for next year’s class, too, but I’m always recruiting for this class. If we got another commitment today and you asked me that question tomorrow, I would tell you the same thing. When school starts and we have to be at 13 [scholarships], we will not have 14 guys on scholarship.”

McClung would also have to look at situations that best fit his needs. He's a talented guard that was very successful in the Big East the past two season, so wherever he lands, he'll be vying for a lot of minutes.

Depending on how it plays out, McClung will have to set out a year due to transfer rules, but according to an article from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, he's filing a waiver to the NCAA for immediate eligibility.