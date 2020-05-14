Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Report: Mike Boynton and Co. Have Reached Out to Georgetown Transfer Mac McClung

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State basketball fans remember the name Mac McClung, the Georgetown guard that dropped 33 points on the Cowboys in GIA back in December.

The 6-2 guard had declared that he was going to test the NBA Draft waters, but had heard enough to convince him that he needed to continue to hone his craft at the college level. So, on Wednesday, he did just that, but he also entered his name in the transfer portal and, according to a report from 247Sports, was immediately contacted by several schools, including Oklahoma State.

Along with Oklahoma State, other schools to reach out are Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Georgia, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC among others.

This past season as a sophomore, before suffering a season-ending injury, McClung averaged 15.7 points per game, along with 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the 21 games he played.

For Oklahoma State to land McClung, some things have to happen. First and foremost, a spot would have to open up. As it sits right now, every available scholarship is accounted for with returning players and the incoming 2020 class.

Mike Boynton recently told local media, however, that he's also recruiting the current class.

“I’m still recruiting,” Boynton said. “I’m always recruiting and I’m always recruiting for this class first. I’m recruiting for next year’s class, too, but I’m always recruiting for this class. If we got another commitment today and you asked me that question tomorrow, I would tell you the same thing. When school starts and we have to be at 13 [scholarships], we will not have 14 guys on scholarship.”

McClung would also have to look at situations that best fit his needs. He's a talented guard that was very successful in the Big East the past two season, so wherever he lands, he'll be vying for a lot of minutes.

Depending on how it plays out, McClung will have to set out a year due to transfer rules, but according to an article from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, he's filing a waiver to the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reconfigured Opener: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama at AT&T is Unlikely, but this is a Crazy World

Daughter of Oklahoma State's Dave Hunziker suggests Oklahoma State on Twitter as a back-up opponent for Alabama in season opener

Robert Allen

Dee Anderson Officially In 2020 Signing Class

Dee Anderson LSU transfer receiver officially in Oklahoma State's 2020 class

Marshall Levenson

CFP Director Bill Hancock At Ease with Waiting Rather than Speculating/Cowboys on National Radar

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff and Michael Konradi of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on college football and Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Raymond Gay

Today, Marshall Levenson met with Raymond Gay in person to discuss his Oklahoma State commitment and the process that went into it along with how his phone call went when he informed Mike Gundy he was going to be a cowboy.

Marshall Levenson

Ramon Richards Signs CFL Contract

Former Oklahoma State defensive back Ramon Richards signed a contract with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders on Tuesday.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Baseball Sets Academic Record

Oklahoma State baseball set a program record as they had 14 student athletes named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team on Wednesday.

Pokes Report Staff

Former Cowboy Defensive Back Kevin Peterson Re-Signs With Arizona

Former Oklahoma State corner, Kevin Peterson, re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

Zach Lancaster

Christian Holmes, Sociology Degree in Hand, Ready to Get to Stillwater and Start Working

Christian Holmes talks about his football transfer from Missouri to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

Cowboys Showing Evaluation Skills Again in Recruiting Raymond Gay for Corner

Raymond Gay, 2021 Red Oak speedster commits to Oklahoma State Cowboys

Pokes Report Staff

'Film Room': Boynton and Pastrana on Moncrieffe

A continuation, and final piece, of the 'Film Room' series put out by Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball on the in-coming 2020 signing class.

Zach Lancaster