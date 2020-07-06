Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Offers 2022 Kansas Standout Mark Mitchell

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- While it happened a few days ago, Oklahoma State is the latest to offer 2022 five-star Mark Mitchell. Mitchell took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Mark Mitchell, out of Bishop Miege in Kansas City, MO, is a 6-8, 205-pound small forward in the 2022 class. So far during his recruiting cycle, Mitchell has received eight offers: Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas, UCLA, USC and Wake Forest.

According to 247Sports, Mitchell marks the 21st offer of the 2022 class and is the fourth five-star offer.

Mitchell had a stellar sophomore season this past year for 4A Bishop Miege. He averaged 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He also helped Miege to a 19-5 overall record, including a nine-game winning streak to end the season, before the season ended early due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the US.

Following his stellar season, Mitchell earned First Team 4A All-State honors, along with fellow Oklahoma State prospect Tamar Bates, who announced his transfer to IMG Academy following the 2019-20 season.

With the close proximity to Oklahoma, I would expect Boynton and Co. to push hard to try and land Mitchell, especially with the success they've had in recruiting big-time prospects the past two seasons. However, it'll be a challenge trying to out-recruit in-state Kansas.

Mitchell is currently ranked as the composite No. 19 overall prospect in the country in the 2022 class. He also checks in as the No. 5 overall small forward in the class, as well as the No. 1 overall prospect out of Kansas.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Perform Well in Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wolff Finishes Second

It was a solid weekend for former Oklahoma State golfers, including a second place finish for Matthew Wolff in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Zach Lancaster

Big 12 Looking at Protocols for Games, Postponements, and Cancellations

The latest as the Big 12 tries to map out football season in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Allen

Something from Le'Bryan Nash We Hadn't Seen

Le'Bryan Nash was back in orange and black and better than ever with 30 points and smiling.

Robert Allen

by

NorthDFWPoke

How Did This Happen and How Will It Be Fixed? That Is What Is Important!

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy need to take the time to build better coach-player relationships.

Robert Allen

by

Cowboyslikeus

Stillwater Stars Fall in Opening Round of The Basketball Tournament

Despite a strong start against Brotherly Love, the Stillwater Stars ran out of gas late to fall 87-71

Zach Lancaster

Positive Tests Holding for COVID-19, Holder Sees All Possibilities, but Guarantees Scholarships

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder on coronavirus and football season options.

Robert Allen

Mike Gundy Takes Pay Cut Following Investigation

Following an investigation into the football program, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy suggested and accepted an updated contract that includes a pay cut.

Zach Lancaster

by

Cowboyslikeus

Elite Utah Safety Names Oklahoma State In Final Six

Salt Lake City, Utah safety Jeffrey Bassa names Oklahoma State in his top 6

Marshall Levenson

by

Osu471973

Mike Holder Discusses Oklahoma State Football Review

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder discussed the review of the Oklahoma State football program on Friday morning via Zoom

Zach Lancaster

by

CowboyBattalion

Sidebars to the Holder Zoom and Investigation Results: Haircut? and Twitter War

Oklahoma State athletics makes news and gets crazy in social media

Robert Allen