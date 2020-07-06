Oklahoma State Offers 2022 Kansas Standout Mark Mitchell

STILLWATER -- While it happened a few days ago, Oklahoma State is the latest to offer 2022 five-star Mark Mitchell. Mitchell took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Mark Mitchell, out of Bishop Miege in Kansas City, MO, is a 6-8, 205-pound small forward in the 2022 class. So far during his recruiting cycle, Mitchell has received eight offers: Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas, UCLA, USC and Wake Forest.

According to 247Sports, Mitchell marks the 21st offer of the 2022 class and is the fourth five-star offer.

Mitchell had a stellar sophomore season this past year for 4A Bishop Miege. He averaged 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He also helped Miege to a 19-5 overall record, including a nine-game winning streak to end the season, before the season ended early due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the US.

Following his stellar season, Mitchell earned First Team 4A All-State honors, along with fellow Oklahoma State prospect Tamar Bates, who announced his transfer to IMG Academy following the 2019-20 season.

With the close proximity to Oklahoma, I would expect Boynton and Co. to push hard to try and land Mitchell, especially with the success they've had in recruiting big-time prospects the past two seasons. However, it'll be a challenge trying to out-recruit in-state Kansas.

Mitchell is currently ranked as the composite No. 19 overall prospect in the country in the 2022 class. He also checks in as the No. 5 overall small forward in the class, as well as the No. 1 overall prospect out of Kansas.