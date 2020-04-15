OSU Hoops: Matthew-Alexander Signs Letter of Intent

STILLWATER -- It's official: the first letter of intent of the spring signing period is in for Oklahoma State basketball and it's a two-time Canadian Player of the Year.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe joins the No. 1 overall player in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, four-star guard Rondel Walker and forward Montreal Pena who signed during the Nov. signing period.

Moncrieffe joins Oklahoma State having chose the Pokes over Arizona State, Florida, Georgetown, Oregon and Seton Hall among others.

Moncrieffe, a 6-7, 205-pound forward out of Mono, Ontario, Canada, committed to the Cowboys back on Feb. 21 becoming the fourth commitment of the 2020 class. He's also the first-ever two-time BioSteel All-Canadian Player of the Year, joining previous award winners R.J. Barrett and Thon Maker.

Moncrieffe is a dynamic playmaker that's going to add quite a bit of versatility to Oklahoma State once he gets on campus.

Throughout his senior season, Moncrieffe averaged 21.8 points on 57% from the floor, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Moncrieffe was also a member of Team Canada for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, the same tournament Isaac Likekele and Cade Cunningham participated in for Team USA. Throughout those seven games, Moncrieffe averaged 3.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

He also participated for Team Canada at the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup, where he averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Joining Moncrieffe in the spring signing day festivities will be four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Lincoln (NE) North Star. Williams will be signing his letter of intent at 2 p.m. CT.