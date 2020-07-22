Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Makes the Cut for Four-Star Florida Forward

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The hunt to land the first commitment of the 2021 class for Mike Boynton and Co. continues as they made the cut to land four-star forward Michael James.

Along with Oklahoma State, other schools to make the cut were Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Texas A&M, USF and Virginia Tech.

Michael James checks in at 6-5, 180-pounds and is one of the top prospects in the country in the 2021 class. He checks in as the composite No. 105 ranked prospect in the country and the No. 20 ranked small forward in the 2021 class.

This past season as a junior, James helped lead Oak Ridge out of Orlando, FL to a 21-9 overall record and was just one game shy of making the Class 7A state championship game. Oak Ridge fell in the semifinals to the eventual champions, Miramar, 59-55. James would lead both sides in scoring with 27 points.

James was the leading scorer and rebounder on the team and in 30 games this past season, James averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, 4.1 of those rebounds coming on the defensive end.

Since Mike Boynton added assistant Erik Pastrana to the coaching staff, Oklahoma State has had a much higher presence in the Sunshine State and certainly have had a much higher chance of landing prospects.

In fact, Pastrana's the reason the Pokes' landed sharpshooter guard Bryce Williams late in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Williams played for Pastrana for one season as a freshman at Daytona State. As a sophomore, Williams played in 31 games and averaged 15.3 points a game. He shot 53% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the 3-point line.

James is just the latest in the line of Florida prospect the Cowboys have been after and it's believed the Pokes will make the next round of cuts as well, though it appears Texas A&M is in the driver's seat.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuba Hubbard's Twitter Account No Longer Up After He Calls for District Attorney to Resign

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard now wants Oklahoma County DA to resign

Robert Allen

by

deputydan

Cowboy Hoops Release 2020-21 Roster

A few weeks after the team arrived on campus, the Oklahoma State basketball program released an updated official roster for the upcoming 2020-21 season

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Class of 2023 Top Running Back Rueben Owens Likes the Attention

El Campo, Texas Class of 2023 running back Rueben Owens gets a lot of attention.

Robert Allen

Hubbard Responds from Monday Twitter Medley and Big 12's Bowlsby Acknowledges Players are More Activists Than Ever

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is back on Twitter and Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12 talks athletes as activists.

Robert Allen

Harvell-Peel Named to Preseason Nagurski Watch List

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was once again named to a preseason watch list, this time being the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Zach Lancaster

Watch: Cowboy Hoops' Back on the Court

Oklahoma State posted photos and videos of the Pokes back on the court and in the weight room for the first time in nearly five months

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops Extend Trio of Offers

Over the past few days, Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball have extended a trio of offers to prospects in the next three recruiting classes

Zach Lancaster

McClellan Shows Off His Talents from Oklahoma City to Durant Last Week

Tulsa Edison defensive end Chris McClellan is taking off on the field and in recruiting.

Robert Allen

Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga: Both on the 2020 Butkus Watch List

Oklahoma State linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga on Butkus Watch List

Pokes Report Staff

Bob Bowlsby Says No Reason to Announce Football Season Decision Yet and No Penalty on Waiting

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby on the football season and where it stands.

Robert Allen