Oklahoma State
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Cowboy Hoops Notebook: Target Mike Miles Sets Commitment Date

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER, Okla – Could it be that Oklahoma State finishes this recruiting class with all members from the same AAU team? So far, that’s to case and they could be set to add another one. Three-star guard Mike Miles, a point guard out of Lancaster, TX, has announced that he’ll make his commitment decision on Dec. 22.

It appears to be down to OSU, LSU and TCU, but as Miles hasn’t put out an official list of schools yet, there’s no way of knowing who else could be in the running.

Miles is a 6-2, 170-pound point guard out of Lancaster (TX) High School and was teammates with all three of Oklahoma State’s 2020 signees: Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker and Montreal Pena.

Miles took his official visit back during the first week of September, along with Cunningham, Walker and four-star forward prospect JT Thor.

I think that with Cunningham and Walker already committed, Oklahoma State is all but a lock to land Miles.

Thor has also yet to make a decision on which school he’ll be attending, but it’s believed that a decision could be coming soon.

Thor is a 6-8, 190-pound power forward out of Norcross (GA) High School is ranked as composite top 50 player in the country. It was believed that Thor was going to announce his commitment to Oklahoma State during the November signing period, but the period came and went without a signature.

Now, in an article by Rivals and Corey Evans, Thor finally gave an update on his situation.

“I am trying to make my process go slow and I feel like it is one of the hardest decisions of my life so I am trying to take it slow right now,” Thor told Evans. “It is really slow right now. I am talking to a couple of schools.”

Thor took an official visit to Oklahoma State, his only one so far, but Evans believes that a visit to Kentucky in the coming weeks could be in the works.

“We talked to [Kentucky] last week,” Thor told Evans. “They were just saying to keep hooping throughout the season and they are going to check me out and stuff. I think we are going to get a visit there but I don’t know when yet.”

As for Oklahoma State, the appear to still be in the lead to land Thor. “[OSU coaches] are just saying that [Cade Cunningham] is a really good point guard and that we could elevate each other’s games, that is what coach [Mike] Boynton has been telling me and been trying to sell me. His brother (Cannen Cunningham) just came to my house last week, too. I think we could be a good connection there.”

Mike Boynton and Co. currently have the No. 15 overall recruiting class in the country for the 2020 class. If they were to land Miles, they would jump up to No. 6. If they were land both Miles and Thor, then they would jump up to No. 5 in the country.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

You Want Some Positive News on Cowboy Football?

Robert Allen
6 2

A look at the way the Big 12 teams finished the decade in conference games and Mike Gundy's attitude after the season.

Cowboy Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster
2 0

Oklahoma State has lost its second player in as many days to the transfer portal. Read more.

Knowles and Ogbongbemiga Know Defense Struggled and Hopefully Learned from it

Robert Allen
4 3

Knowles and Ogbongbemiga Know Defense Struggled and Hopefully Learned from it

Was Bedlam Chuba's Last Game at Oklahoma State?

Zach Lancaster
4 0

Was the Bedlam loss on Saturday the last time that Oklahoma State fans will see Chuba Hubbard in an Oklahoma State uniform?

Report: Grayson Boomer Enters the Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster
7 0

Oklahoma State tight end Grayson Boomer has entered the transfer portal. Read more.

Pokes Finish Season in CFP's Top-25

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State finished the season 8-4 and ranked just inside the College Football Playoff's latest rankings

What Does the Success in Brooklyn Mean for Cowboys?

Robert Allen
1 0

Oklahoma State won some big games in Brooklyn so what does it mean for the rest of the season.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: Official Bedlam Game Thread

Zach Lancaster
44 0

The official Oklahoma State Maven Bedlam game thread for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma.

Pokes Set to Face Georgetown in Big 12/Big East Battle

Zach Lancaster
0

Georgetown comes to Stillwater on Wednesday for the Big 12/Big East Battle against Oklahoma State. Read more.

Lots of Oklahoma State Football Recruiting News

Robert Allen
2 0

Oklahoma State football recruiting news following Bedlam weekend. Read more.