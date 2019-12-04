Cowboy Hoops Notebook: Target Mike Miles Sets Commitment Date

STILLWATER, Okla – Could it be that Oklahoma State finishes this recruiting class with all members from the same AAU team? So far, that’s to case and they could be set to add another one. Three-star guard Mike Miles, a point guard out of Lancaster, TX, has announced that he’ll make his commitment decision on Dec. 22.

It appears to be down to OSU, LSU and TCU, but as Miles hasn’t put out an official list of schools yet, there’s no way of knowing who else could be in the running.

Miles is a 6-2, 170-pound point guard out of Lancaster (TX) High School and was teammates with all three of Oklahoma State’s 2020 signees: Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker and Montreal Pena.

Miles took his official visit back during the first week of September, along with Cunningham, Walker and four-star forward prospect JT Thor.

I think that with Cunningham and Walker already committed, Oklahoma State is all but a lock to land Miles.

Thor has also yet to make a decision on which school he’ll be attending, but it’s believed that a decision could be coming soon.

Thor is a 6-8, 190-pound power forward out of Norcross (GA) High School is ranked as composite top 50 player in the country. It was believed that Thor was going to announce his commitment to Oklahoma State during the November signing period, but the period came and went without a signature.

Now, in an article by Rivals and Corey Evans, Thor finally gave an update on his situation.

“I am trying to make my process go slow and I feel like it is one of the hardest decisions of my life so I am trying to take it slow right now,” Thor told Evans. “It is really slow right now. I am talking to a couple of schools.”

Thor took an official visit to Oklahoma State, his only one so far, but Evans believes that a visit to Kentucky in the coming weeks could be in the works.

“We talked to [Kentucky] last week,” Thor told Evans. “They were just saying to keep hooping throughout the season and they are going to check me out and stuff. I think we are going to get a visit there but I don’t know when yet.”

As for Oklahoma State, the appear to still be in the lead to land Thor. “[OSU coaches] are just saying that [Cade Cunningham] is a really good point guard and that we could elevate each other’s games, that is what coach [Mike] Boynton has been telling me and been trying to sell me. His brother (Cannen Cunningham) just came to my house last week, too. I think we could be a good connection there.”

Mike Boynton and Co. currently have the No. 15 overall recruiting class in the country for the 2020 class. If they were to land Miles, they would jump up to No. 6. If they were land both Miles and Thor, then they would jump up to No. 5 in the country.