Minnesota Transfer Guard Receiving Interest From OSU Basketball
While the Oklahoma State Cowboys have yet to make any additions to their basketball roster during the current transfer portal period, the first incoming player is certainly bound to be announced soon.
With Steve Lutz taking over midway through the portal opening, the new head coach has yet to make any additions, though he's retained four talents thus far. Cowboys signee Jeremiah Johnson reaffirmed his commitment to the program, while Bryce Thompson, Connor Dow and Jamyron Keller have yet to enter the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, Tobia Bass of The Athletic reported that Oklahoma State was among a long list of teams to have shown interest in Minnesota transfer Elijah Hawkins. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound guard has received interest from Oklahoma State, Creighton, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Villanova, Florida State and many, many other programs.
For the Cowboys, those are some very difficult programs to compete with recruiting-wise. They could benefit from having some veteran guard play, as Hawkins is entering his fourth season of college basketball for his third program. They've got Keller and Johnson, first- and second-year talents. Having a veteran at the position is certainly beneficial.
Hawkins spent his first two seasons playing for Howard, averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 assists per game during his 59 contests in his two-year tenure. He then transferred to Minnesota, which saw his scoring production drop but his facilitating rise. He averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 assists per game for the Gophers.
With Lutz being very clear and adamant about playing a fast-paced style, finding players to fit that mold during the portal opening is incredibly important. Hawkins is a small guard capable of facilitating and pushing the pace without having to force shots or score at a high clip.
It'll be interesting to see what position Lutz lands first, as he's got nearly an entire roster to build, having no big men on the roster at the moment.
